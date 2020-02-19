Global Automotive Antifreeze Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Antifreeze Market (by product type (glycerin, propylene glycol and ethylene glycol), technology (IAT, OAT, and HOAT), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), application (automotive, aerospace and industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive antifreeze.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive antifreeze cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive antifreeze growth factors.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1779

Antifreeze or coolant is an additive used, to manage the temperature of the engine and protect liquid-cooled internal combustion engines from freezing during the winter and boil-over during the summer. Antifreeze performs two primary functions such as lowering the freezing point of coolant and raising the boiling point of the coolant.

Ethylene glycol and propylene glycol are antifreeze commonly used anti-freezing agents added to water. It is widely used in the automotive cooling system to prevent damage to the engine water jacket and radiator. Used antifreeze may become contaminated with organic compounds like benzene and heavy metal such as lead when removed from vehicles.

Rising the automotive industry all over the globe and growing demand for high-performance commercial vehicles are the key factors to enhance the growth of the automotive antifreeze market. In addition, growing concerns related to protecting the automotive engines and radiators are propelling the demand for automotive antifreeze products.

Increased demand for Ethylene Glycol to further facilitate growth in this market. Ethylene Glycol is mainly used in the automotive industry owing to its desirable thermal properties, including a high boiling point, low freezing point. Going forward, research and development activities for cost-effective, environment-friendly, Bio-Based Coolants or Antifreeze are anticipated to create immense opportunities for the automotive antifreeze market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region is Dominated by the Automotive Antifreeze Market

The Asia Pacific region is dominated by the automotive antifreeze market followed by North America. The factor responsible for the growth of this market is the growing demand for passenger cars and the lightweight vehicle in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

In addition, the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and increasing the sale of automobiles in China is also creating huge growth for Automotive Antifreeze Market. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the automotive antifreeze market. The demand for light vans and trucks has grown in this region. Europe has expected the steady growth in this market owing to the growing automotive manufacturing and aerospace sector.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive antifreeze market covers segments such as product type, technology, vehicle type, and application. On the basis of product type, the global automotive antifreeze market is categorized into glycerin, propylene glycol, and ethylene glycol.

On the basis of technology, the global automotive antifreeze market is categorized into IAT, OAT, and HOAT. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive antifreeze market is categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. On the basis of application, the global automotive antifreeze market is categorized into automotive, aerospace and industrial.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive antifreeze market such as Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Cummins Inc., BASF SE, Prestone Products Corporation and Motul.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-automotive-antifreeze-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive antifreeze market.

Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive antifreeze market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive antifreeze market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive antifreeze market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.