Global Automotive Battery Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Battery Market (by battery type (lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based and sodium-ion), type vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive battery.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive battery cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive battery growth factors. According to the report the global automotive battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An automotive battery is a rechargeable electronic device that supplies electrical energy to automobiles. These batteries are majorly employed in passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles and among others. Automotive batteries also provide power to automobile accessories such as radio, music players, air conditioners, wipers and charging plugs.

Furthermore, the battery also serves as a voltage stabilizer by absorbing abnormal transient voltages in-vehicle electrical system. Greater energy density is one of the chief advantages of a lithium-ion battery. With electronic equipment in the automotive such as mobile phones needing to operate longer between charges while still consuming more power, there is always a need for batteries with a much higher energy density.

Growing demand for the automobile industry and stringent emission standards set by numerous government agencies are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive battery market. In addition, the new fuel-saving technology such as micro-hybrid systems is also leading the higher battery usage. The use of lithium-ion batteries is proving quite beneficial as they are light in weight and provide greater efficiency.

This, in turn, has a positive impact on the growth of the automotive battery market. Growing demand for transportation and the launch of new hybrid and new electric automotive models are fuelling the growth of the automotive battery market.

However, safety issues related to battery and a constant fluctuation in the prices of raw materials such as nickel and lead are likely to restrain the growth of the automotive battery market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in research and development in fuel cell-based automobile and development of nanotechnology-based lithium batteries are some of the factors further providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive battery market over the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific Region is Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing Region for the Automotive Battery Market

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive battery market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is high due to increasing the number of passenger vehicles and rising disposable income to eventually foster growth in the automotive battery market.

Moreover, Strong presence of lead-acid battery manufacturers such as Exide, Johnson Controls, and Odyssey in the U.S. is expected to promote market growth in the European region. On the other hand, Government initiatives to provide subsidies based on the price difference between Electrical Vehicles and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) enabled vehicles, with a maximum limit of Yen 85,000 are also providing a boost to the market in Asia Pacific regions.

The report on the global automotive battery market covers segments such as battery type and vehicle type. On the basis of battery type the global automotive battery market is categorized into lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based and sodium-ion. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive battery market is categorized into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive battery market such as Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, Hitachi, Ltd., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Tesla, Inc. and A123 Systems, LLC.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive battery market.

Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the automotive battery market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive battery market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the automotive battery market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.