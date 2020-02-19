Global Automotive Body Electronics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Body Electronics Market (by solutions (central body control, instrument cluster, LIDAR systems, and RKE RF module), body features (windows and door, seating, roof control, wiper, and mirror module, auto HVAC, and remote keyless entry), applications (passive safety, driver assistance, passenger comfort, infotainment systems, and security)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive body electronics.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive body electronics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive body electronics growth factors.

Automotive body electronics contains a wide range of system that provides control functions to implement diagnostics and safety features, and manage power. They offer a wide array of power switching & monitoring circuits, sensors, and sensor interface and communication ICs for automobile body electronics. Drivers today are looking for new levels of comfort, safety, efficiency and consumer features in their vehicles.

Central body control systems manage all of the safety, power management, and diagnostic systems on the vehicle. Body electronics systems hold a wide variety of applications, addressing everything from driver and passenger comfort and security to high-performance computing and in-vehicle networking.

An increase in demand for vehicle comfort and increasing production drives the growth of the automotive body electronics market. In addition, government laws regarding pollution and demand for ADAS equipped vehicles are fuelling the growth of the automotive body electronics market. Now a day’s functional safety design support increasingly expected as the OEM’s are looking to optimize seat position, close windows and roof systems based upon input from vehicle sensors.

Furthermore, a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions is increasing rapidly with the introduction of the start-stop system in the vehicle that automatically shuts down and restarts the IC engine reduces fuel consumption. However, malfunctioning of the system and the high cost of the components of body electronics are likely to hamper the growth of the automotive body market.

Furthermore, the introduction of the new inbuilt technologies in the car features are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive body electronics market. On the other hand, leveraging their technological advantages, many information technology companies have crossed over into the auto industry to promote the informatization and intelligent development of vehicles.

The Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Automotive Body Electronics Market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive body electronics market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the adoption of advanced technologies in countries such as India and China. Moreover, several automotive manufacturers from North America contribute to the economy of the countries through the electronics industry. On the other hand, countries in Latin America such as Brazil are focusing on new technology vehicles.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive body electronics market covers segments such as solutions, body features, and applications. On the basis of solutions, the global automotive body electronics market is categorized into central body control, instrument cluster, LIDAR systems, and RKE RF module.

On the basis of body features, the global automotive body electronics market is categorized into windows and door modules, seating modules, roof module control, light control, energy or power management, wiper and mirror module, auto HVAC, and remote keyless entry. On the basis of applications, the global automotive body electronics market is categorized into chassis electronics, passive safety, driver assistance, passenger comfort, infotainment systems, and security.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive body electronics market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, OMRON Corporation, HGM Automotive Electronics, Delta Electronics, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Continental AG, ZF TRW, and Atotech Deutschland GmbH.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive body electronics market.

Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the automotive body electronics market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive body electronics market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the automotive body electronics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.