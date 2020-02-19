Global Automotive Electronics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Electronics Market (by Vehicle Type (heavy, light commercial vehicles, mid-sized, premium, compact, luxury), By Sales Channel (Aftermarkets, OEM), Application (Entertainments, Safety Systems, Body Electronics, Power Train and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive electronics market. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive electronics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive electronics growth factors. According to the report the automotive electronics market was sized over USD 685.41 billion in 2017. The global automotive electronics market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach USD 1088.29 billion by 2023.

The global market for automotive electronics is driven by factors such as growing demand for automobiles and premium cars in the emerging markets, innovations and technological advancements in the global automobile industry and increased manufacturing capacities of the automobile manufacturers.

On another side, short life cycles of the electronic technologies and the growing prevalence of counterfeit and low-cost electronic systems are likely to be the primary restraining factors affecting the growth in this market over the forecast period.

The report on the global automotive electronics market covers segments such as vehicle type, sales channel, and application. The vehicle type segments include mid-sized passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, premium passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, compact passenger cars, and luxury passenger cars.

On the basis of the sales channel, the global automotive electronics market is categorized into aftermarket and OEM. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the automotive electronics market is segmented as entertainment, safety systems, body electronics, power train, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Market Major Key Players of the Automotive Electronics Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive electronics market such as Delphi Automotive, Audiovox Corp., Avago Technologies, Altera, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Atmel Corporation, Bosch Group, Dow Corning, and Infineon Technologies AG.

