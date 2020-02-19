Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market (by pump type (common rail, rotary distributor fuel injection pump, electric pumps, inline pumps), fuel type (single-point or throttle-body injection, sequential fuel injection, direct injection), vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive fuel injection pump market.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive fuel injection pump cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive fuel injection pump growth factors. According to the report the global automotive fuel injection pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An automotive fuel injection pump is a device that pumps fuel into the cylinders of the engine. The system consists of many integral parts like sensors and fuel pumps that help air intake, mixing and supply of fuel. The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine.

Another important function is to adjust the injection timing. It manages the timing from the point where fuel is injected, ignited and combusted when maximum combustion pressure is reached. The purpose of the fuel injection system is to deliver fuel into the engine cylinders, while precisely controlling the injection timing, fuel atomization, and other parameters.

The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide levels is expected to be the factor driving the growth of the automotive fuel injection pump market. Additionally, growth in sales across the vehicular segments and technological advancements intended at improving the fuel efficiency of the engine is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, supporting government policies for greener vehicles is the factor restraining the growth of the automotive fuel injection pump market. On the other hand, rising penetration of electric vehicles is likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Owing to the innovative efforts, there is an advancement in automotive fuel delivery and injection systems and Growth in Use of ethanol fuel in the automotive industry is likely to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive fuel injection pump market.

The Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Industry

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive fuel injection pump industry. An increase in automotive production and the current emerging stage of the market and cost advantages for OEMs are driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region. The growth in North America is anticipated to be driven by increasing penetration of the direct injection system in vehicles driven by gasoline engines.

Segments in the Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market

The report on the global automotive fuel injection pump market covers segments such as pump type, fuel type, and vehicle type. On the basis of pump type, the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into a common rail fuel injection pump, rotary distributor fuel injection pump, electric pumps, and inline pumps.

On the basis of fuel type, the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into single-point or throttle-body injection, port or multipoint fuel injection, sequential fuel injection and direct injection. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into the passenger car and commercial vehicles.

Key Players in the Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive fuel injection pump market such as Hitachi Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi, Schaeffler Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric, and Mahle GmBH.

