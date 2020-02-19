Global Automotive HMI Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive HMI Market (by technology (visual and acoustic), access type (standard interface and multimodal interface), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicles), product (voice control, central display, instrument cluster, and HUD)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive HMI market.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive HMI cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive HMI growth factors. According to the report the global automotive HMI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1061

Automotive HMI market is the technology where the interaction takes place only in between the machine and human being. HMI is also known as a man-machine interface (MMI). The interface consists of the hardware and the software that allows the user input to be translated by the user. Some of the most trending HMI technologies are head-up display system, keyless entry, power seat control, and occupant detection.

The human-machine interface is a portal to exchange information, convert raw and unorganized data into useful and actionable data. Gesture control, customization, speech recognition, augmented reality, etc. are some of the key features of Human-Machine Interface technologies.

Enhanced user experience and availability of greater comfort features in the automotive industry is expected to be the factor driving the growth of the automotive HMI market. Additionally, the growing demand for HMI in connected cars and increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive HMI market over the forecast period.

However, increasing design complexities and lack of standardization are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the automotive HMI market. On the other hand, the high deployment cost of the advanced system is restraining the growth of the automotive HMI market.

Furthermore, the integration of multiple technologies such as adaptive and holistic HMI and integration of smartphones with HMI is augmented to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive HMI industry.

Automakers are gaining higher inclinations towards holistic systems. For instance, continental AG developed an HMI system that operates in agreement with the driver’s situation and clear interface by using active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the Highest Contributor in Terms of Revenue

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest contributor in terms of revenue followed by Europe and North America. India is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing living standards and growing passenger car saturation. The US automotive HMI market contributed major industry due to high consumer inclination and presence of key industry players such as ford motors and general motors.

The increase in disposable income will result in increased sales of vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Continuous infrastructural developments coupled with industrial development activities in emerging economies have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities in the region for automotive OEMs.

Segments in the Automotive HMI Market

The report on the global automotive HMI market covers segments such as technology, access type, vehicle type and product. On the basis of technology, the global automotive HMI market is categorized into visual and acoustic. On the basis of the access type, the global automotive HMI market is categorized into the standard interface and multimodal interface.

On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive HMI market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of product, the global automotive HMI market is categorized into voice control, central display, instrument cluster, and HUD.

Key Players of the Automotive HMI Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive HMI market such as Valeo S.A., Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Visteon Corp., Alpine Electronics Inc., Altran Technologies SA and Harman International Industries, Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-automotive-hmi-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: