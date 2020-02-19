Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025

The latest report on “Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market (Product Type – Bench-top Bone Cement Mixer Devices, and Portable and Hand-held Bone Cement Mixer Devices; Mixing Technique – Bag and Hand Mixing, Open Bowl Mixing, Closed Bowl Mixing, Cartridge Mixing, and Vacuum Mixing; End-user – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global bone cement mixer devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Bone and joint implants have helped many patients with defects in their bones or joints. Bone cement is an integral part of the orthopedic implant procedure. Also known as polymethyl methacrylate, bone cement is used for implant fixation in various orthopedic and trauma surgeries. Various types of bone cement are commercially available in the market, such as calcium phosphate cements (CPCs) and Glass polyalkenoate (ionomer) cements (GPCs).

The rise in the geriatric population and joint problems associated with them is the major driver for the global bone cement mixer devices market. The population in the world aged 80 years and above was estimated to be around 143 million in 2019. While the people aging 65 and above is estimated to be about 9% of the total population in the world in 2019. With growing age, certain health issues such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, degenerative joint diseases, and fractures start to surface. Treatments for such conditions usually require a bone implant and bone replacement. Moreover, these procedures often require bone cement for anchoring and fixating the implants. This, in turn, boosts the demand for bone cement mixer devices. The increase in a number of accidents & trauma cases another factor responsible for the growth of the global bone cement mixer devices market.

Approximately 20 to 50 million people around the world suffer from non-fatal injuries due to road accidents. Most of these cases include fractures and sometimes broken or crushed bones. In such cases, the particular part of the bone needs to be joint or replaced completely. This, in turn, boosts the sale of bone cement, which subsequently augments the demand for bone cement mixer devices. However, the stringent government regulations associated with the manufacturing and sales of the bone cement is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global bone cement mixer devices market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for automated bone cement mixer devices is expected to offer promising business opportunities for the key players in the market.

Among the regions, North America generated the highest revenue in the bone cement mixer devices market. The largest share of the North America market for bone cement mixer devices attributes to the increasing geriatric population, advanced technological environment, and presence of leading market players in the region. Moreover, the higher obesity rate among the population in the region is expected to contribute to the growing cases of orthopedic issues. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR. The fastest growth rate of the Asia Pacific market for bone cement mixer devices is due to the larger patient pool for conditions related to bones and joints and a rise in government initiatives to develop the healthcare sector in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global bone cement mixer devices market covers segments such as product type, mixing technique, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include bench-top bone cement mixer devices and portable and hand-held bone cement mixer devices. On the basis of the mixing technique, the sub-markets include bag and hand mixing, open bowl mixing, closed bowl mixing, cartridge mixing, and vacuum mixing. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Stryker Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Zimmer Biomet, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Heraeus Holding, and OSARTIS GmbH.

