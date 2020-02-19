Global Breast Pads Market Demands, Size, Share, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis 2024

Breast Pads as they are sometimes called are a useful breastfeeding accessory and can make things a lot less stressful.

Nursing pads are absorbent pads which are used to prevent breastmilk leakages from seeping through bras and other garments. Not every new mother needs them, but they can be very useful, and it is advisable to purchase a package of them in preparation for the days following childbirth.

For industry structure analysis, the Breast Pads industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. In 2016, the top five producers account for about 36% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest area of revenue market, also the leader in the whole Breast Pads industry.

Pigeon (Lansinoh), Newell Brands and Johnson’s are the top three manufacturers of this industry. They are American companies and its baby diapers production facilities are basically located in China. This factory mainly produces disposable paper diapers, and its location offers convenient condition of labor and transport.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Pigeon (Lansinoh), Newell Brands, Johnson’s, Medela, Chicco, Philips Avent, Bamboobies, LilyPadz, Ameda, MAM, Dr. Brown’s, Lanacare, CHUCHU, Rikang, Fairhaven Health, Ivory, Goodbaby, Xi Kang Ying, Piyo Piyo, Munchkin, Kaili and etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Breast Pads market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 530 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Breast Pads business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Breast Pads market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Breast Pads value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fluff Pulp

SAP

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Washable Breast Pads

Disposable Breast Pads

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pigeon (Lansinoh)

Newell Brands

Johnson’s

Medela

Chicco

Philips Avent

Bamboobies

LilyPadz

Ameda

MAM

Dr. Brown’s

Lanacare

CHUCHU

Rikang

Fairhaven Health

Ivory

Goodbaby

Xi Kang Ying

Piyo Piyo

Munchkin

Kaili

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

