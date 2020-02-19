Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market (Product – Pulse Oximeter, Stress Blood Pressure Monitor, and Stress ECG; Application – Preoperative Evaluation, and Stress Testing In Sports; End User – Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Labs, and Rehab Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The Cardiopulmonary Stress test is an evaluation of the cardiopulmonary system measuring the integrated response of the pulmonary, cardiovascular, and muscular systems, which involves measurements of gas exchange, primarily oxygen uptake (i.e., VO2), carbon dioxide output (VCO2), minute ventilation, and anaerobic (lactic acid) threshold. It has become an important clinical tool for the assessment of patients with cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. The test is performed to a point of symptom limitation (chest pain, severe dyspnea, pallor, faintness, inability to continue pedaling or walking) or discontinued by medical staff in case of significant ECG abnormalities, fall in systolic or diastolic blood pressure (BP), severe oxygen desaturation (<80%), or achievement of maximum predicted heart rate. The cardiopulmonary exercise the testing system is increasingly being used in a wide spectrum of clinical applications for the evaluation of the undiagnosed exercise.

As per WHO, approximately 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. The increasing cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders are driving the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market. On the other hand, according to the Global Health and Wellness Report – 2018, 40% of the USA adult population has been diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition, which increases the demand for the market. Technology is enhancing at a rapid speed where many systems have been revolutionized with the latest technological advancement, which makes the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems more accurate, valuable and reliable. This technological development propels the market.

On the other hand, the increasing number of approval of the new product by the government authorities propel the growth of this market. For instance, Vyaire Medical Inc has received FDA approval for its two Novel Pulmonary Function Testing Products which runs on the easy-to-operate Sentry Suite Software, that is Vyntus ONE and Vyntus BODY. The products offer consistent and accurate respiratory testing that has attracted the attention of customers. However, the high cost associated with the cardiopulmonary Stress test system yet remains one of the major restraints for this market. Moreover, government initiatives and the manufacturer’s approach towards advanced technology offer favorable opportunities in the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market.

Based on the region, the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and ROW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share and expected to continue its growth in the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of early diagnosis practices as well as rising adoption of newly introduced advanced systems at public health institutes which aid physicians and nurses to monitor patient’s health in real-time. In addition, the increasing number of cardiovascular disease patients in this region boosts the growth of this market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in this market due to the increasing air pollution has resulted in an exponential increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Segment Covered

The report on the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market covers segments such as product, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include a pulse oximeter, stress blood pressure monitor, and stress ECG. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include preoperative evaluation and stress testing in sports. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinical diagnostic labs, and rehab centers.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Care Medical Ltd, Cosmed Medical, Cardiac Science Corporation, GE Healthcare, TouchPoint, Cardinal Health, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Vyaire Medical Inc., and W.L. Gore & Associates.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

