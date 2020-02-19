Global Chatbots Market by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Technology & Industry Analysis 2023 Forecast Report

Global Chatbots Market report is a comprehensive study on current state of Chatbots Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.

A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Chatbots market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Chatbots market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology

The global Chatbots market is valued at 840 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5310 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chatbots.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Artificial Solutions

IBM Watson

Naunce Communications

eGain Coporation

Creative Virtual

Next IT Corp.

CX Company

Speaktoit

Customer

Codebaby

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Websites

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Chatbots Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Chatbots Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Chatbots Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Chatbots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Chatbots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Chatbots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Chatbots Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Chatbots by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Chatbots Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Chatbots Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Chatbots Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

