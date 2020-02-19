Global Controlled Substance Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2019 to 2025

The latest report on “Controlled Substance Market (Technology – Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Microencapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, and Other Technologies; Application – Injectables, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Drug-eluting Stents, Oral Controlled-drug Delivery Systems, and Metered Dose Inhalers; End User – Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Research Center, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global controlled substance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18082

Controlled substances are drug or medication that causes physical and mental dependence. As it is illegal drugs that can have a detrimental effect on a person’s health and welfare, so federal and state governments have regulated these substances. It includes opioids, stimulants, depressants, hallucinogens, and anabolic steroids. Controlled substances such as morphine, Valium, and Ritalin, are available only by prescription from a licensed medical professional. Other controlled substances, such as heroin and LSD, are illegal in the United States

The controlled substance molecule is available in different dosages, which in turn, creates the demand for controlled substances to treat diseases like ADHD that affects millions of children across the world. Many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company’s investments in research and development to design therapeutics that are delivered with benefits of these systems are propelling this market. In addition, increasing government initiatives towards expenditure in R&D also drives the market. Increasing demand for the controlled substances for the management & treatment of a wide range of medical conditions, including obesity, diarrhea suppression, and refractory exogenous obesity, which in turn creates the productive demand of this market.

However, the high cost associated with the controlled substance drug yet remains one of the major restraints to the market. On the other hand, in 2018, Epidiolex was approved by the FDA as a first cannabis-derived drug that is used for the treatment of seizures. As it contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana, so it does not cause intoxication or euphoria that comes from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Therefore, increasing approval of drugs by the regulatory authorities such as Epidiolex and its use in the many diseases such as Dravet syndrome offers favorable opportunities in this market.

Geographically, the globally controlled substance market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the maximum share in this market due to growing investments in R&D as well as awareness about the controlled substance drug. On another hand, Europe holds the second-largest share in this market owing to increasing research and developmental activities as well as the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the maximum CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing development in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the presence of a large geriatric population in Japan is another factor boosting the market in these regions.

Segment Covered

The report on global controlled substance market covers segments such as technology, application, and end-user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include wurster technique, coacervation, microencapsulation, implants, transdermal, targeted delivery, and other technologies. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include injectables, transdermal and ocular patches, infusion pumps, drug-eluting stents, oral controlled-drug delivery systems, and metered dose inhalers. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, research center, and other end users.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-controlled-substance-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Merck & Co., Inc., Alkermes plc, Johnson & Johnson, Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Coating Place, Inc., Corium International, Inc., Depomed, Inc., Pfizer, Inc, Aradigm Corporation, and Capsugel.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the controlled substance.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.