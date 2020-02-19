Global Dermatome Devices Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

The latest report on “Dermatome Devices Market (Product Type – Drum Dermatome, Air Dermatome, Knife Dermatome, and Powered Dermatome; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialty Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global dermatome devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Dermatome devices primarily used to produce thin and uniform slices of skin from a donor for use in different plastic and reconstructive surgical procedures. Dermatomes are available in various types includes drum dermatome, air dermatome, knife dermatome, and powered dermatome. It is operated electrically as well as manually. Moreover, skin grafting is a surgical procedure and it is significantly used techniques in plastic surgery.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of burn-related cases worldwide is one of the major factors drives the growth of the dermatome devices market over the forecast period. As per the estimates of the World Health Organization, Burn injury is one of the major trauma injuries that cause almost 265,000 deaths per year. Approximately, 450,000 people are hospitalized each year for burn injuries in the United States. Moreover, technological advancement in the dermatome devices creates growth opportunities for the market. This, in turn, the new generation of dermatome devices offers improved results with a high degree of precision and accuracy.

Players operating in the dermatome device market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, and develop advanced air and powered dermatome devices. For instance, in October 2018, Humeca Inc., an innovative specialist in the field of burn surgery, in particular, skin grafting technology. This company designed two cordless, battery-operated dermatomes. The D42, a very maneuverable instrument, is an excellent tool in pediatric and general plastic surgery, especially for primary excision and harvesting grafts from curved surfaces. The larger D80 dermatome is designed for more general use. Going further, growth in a number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries is another supporting factor augmenting the market growth.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, near about 17.7 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2018. Additionally, a high prevalence of chronic wounds and grade 3 burn injuries is also supporting to dermatome device market. According to the Wound Healing Society, about 15% of older adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic wounds, including predominantly venous stasis ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

North America dominates the global dermatome devices market over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed due to well-developed healthcare infrastructures and growth in the prevalence of trauma cases, chronic wounds and chronic ulcers in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, early adoption of technologically advanced products to remain dominant over the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed owing to the high prevalence of Burn injury in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the increase in skin grafting procedures.

Segment Covered

The report on the global dermatome devices market covers segments such as product type, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include drum dermatome, air dermatome, knife dermatome, and powered dermatome. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Surtex Instruments Limited, Robbins Instruments Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra lifesciences, Aygun Surgical Instruments Co., Inc, De Soutter Medical Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Nouvag AG, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, and Other Companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

