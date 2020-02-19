Global Egg White Peptide Market Volume Overview 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Egg white peptide is an advanced amino acid peptide bond formulation which is produced by the hydrolysis of chicken egg albumin with the help of an enzyme. This egg white peptide is heat resistant and delivers amino acids in the form of di-peptides and tri-peptides while maintaining the original amino acid balance of an egg white. Egg white peptide is a patented product of Kewpie Corporation. It is very small in size and requires no further digestion and can be absorbed quickly by the human body. Egg white has excellent heat stability and can be used in various food products which require high heat pasteurization. This product is still in its research phase and there are very few companies which offer this product. Egg white peptide has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

Reasons for Covering this Title

There are many protein and amino acid ingredients available in the market, but it is expected that egg white peptide will bring a revolutionary change in near future. Certain tissues in our human body, such as the brain, kidney and lungs, have a direct need for di and tri-peptides. The human body actually prefers di and tri-peptides as the predominant source of absorbed protein. Egg white peptide directly serves the purpose as the amino acid in the product is already in the form of di and tri-peptides. These egg white peptides get absorbed in the blood very easily and are utilized for protein synthesis at a higher rate. Egg white peptide is expected to boost the sports nutrition market significantly as this product is scientifically proven to be a good stamina and endurance booster and heals post-workout muscle soreness and damage.

Moreover, egg white peptides are manufactured under very controlled and sterile conditions and can be used in media preparation instead of albumin. This practice could help the media become free from contamination and lead to less wastage, because of which there is expected to be increasing demand for egg white peptide from research institutes and the biotechnology industry in near future. All the above factors combined are expected to bolster the demand for egg white peptides significantly during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The egg white peptide is produced through hydrolysis, where the odor of dried egg powder is reduced to minimum. Egg white peptide adheres well to the hair and also nourishes the hair by protecting it from drying and damage. So ideally, egg white peptide is an appropriate substance that can be used in the production of shampoos and conditioners. Egg white peptide can also be used as a moisturizer and in the manufacturing of creams, face wash, face packs, etc.

Global Egg White Peptide Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global egg white peptide market are Merck & Co., Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, and Aqua Lab Technologies, among others.

The global egg white peptide market has evolved in the framework of new product innovations. As the production of the chicken eggs is highest in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected that this region will be the price regulator for the egg white peptide market.

Key Developments

It is anticipated that ongoing research on egg white peptide will widen its scope of application. Scientific studies suggest that egg white peptides are absorbed and utilized more than free form amino acids and protein, which is expected to attract the attention of various sports nutrition manufacturers who deals with protein supplements. Moreover, a recent study was done by Jung Il Kwon, Yooheon Park, Sung Hee Han and Hyung Joo Suh, which suggested that egg white peptides can be used as a sleep-enhancer. Therefore, further studies could possibly determine the sleep mechanisms impelled by egg white peptide for its use in the food industry as a functional food substance.