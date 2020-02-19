Global Emergency Eyewash Station Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2019-2025

The latest report on “Emergency Eyewash Station Market (Application – Chemical Industry, Electronic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, and Other Industries; Type – Combination Eyewash Station, Bench Mounted Eyewash Station, Portable Eyewash Station, Wall-mounted Eyewash Station, and Enclosed Safety Shower; ): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global emergency eyewash station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

An emergency eyewash station is a permanent or portable station, that is used to drench or flush the eyes with water when dust, irritants, or chemicals enter the eye. The eyewash station is the essential establishment for every laboratory that uses hazardous substances and chemicals. It provides on-the-spot decontamination in case of exposure to a hazardous substance, which can cause serious eye injuries within seconds. As per 29 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has several standards that require eye and face protection, including personal protective equipment such as safety goggles/glasses in addition to emergency eyewash facilities. OSHA also mandates that emergency eyewash stations be used in all workplaces where workers could be exposed to hazardous chemicals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year approximately 730,000 workers suffer a job-related eye injury, that needs medical attention.

In Labs, accidental chemical exposures can occur even with safety precautions and good engineering controls. So, Emergency eyewash stations are a necessary backup to minimize the effects. As a result, accommodating the growing needs of laboratories propels the emergency eyewash station market. The eye is the most important part of the vision, which helps to define the shape, size and other specifications of an object or product. While working in a chemical, pharma or Lab Industry, where the harmful chemicals can be exposed, Eyewash station becomes one of the mandatory equipment for worker safety and it drives the same market. With the growing population, Construction work is at its peak. It requires a large number of workers at the worksite where several kinds of chemicals, paint, cement, etc. are being used.

According to OSHA, nearly 6.5 million people work at approximately 252,000 construction sites each day in the USA. And according to ANSI/ISEA Z358.1 standard, proper emergency eyewashes or showers must be installed within 10-seconds travel time from a hazardous location. Therefore, increasing government initiatives which in turn boost the growth of the emergency eyewash station market. However, the high cost associated with the emergency eyewash equipment yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. On the other hand, lack of product availability in the various region is another factor limits the growth of the market. Moreover, Manufactures are involving new product launches with technological advancement to provide more safety to the consumers. It offers favorable opportunities in this market.

North America Holds the Highest Share of the Global Emergency Eyewash Station Market

Based on the region, North America holds the highest share of the global emergency eyewash station market due to the increasing number of eye infection patient populations. In addition, for the working professional in various industries, it is mandatory in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its growth at the highest CAGR in the forecast period as the industries guideline are implemented at a slow rate as compared to another region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global emergency eyewash station market covers segments such as application and type. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include chemical industry, electronic industry, pharmaceutical industry, oil and gas industry, and other industries. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include combination eyewash station, bench mounted eyewash station, portable eyewash station, wall-mounted eyewash station, and enclosed safety shower.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Speakman, TAUMEDIPLAST S.R.L, Yiber Elektronik, Teknomek, HYGECO, BIOBASE, and Honeywell International Inc.

