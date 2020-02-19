Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

The latest report on “Environmental Testing Equipment Market (Product – Chromatography Products, Mass Spectrometers, Molecular Spectroscopy, PH Meters, TOC Analyzers, and Other Products; Application – Water Testing, Soil Testing, and Air Testing): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global environmental testing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Pollution is a major concern worldwide. Environmental testing equipment is used to identify and quantify the pollutants in soil, water, and air. This equipment has applications in military, maritime, aeronautical and space. Companies operating in the global environmental testing equipment market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide drive the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. As per the World health organization, in 2018, around 7 million people died because of air pollution. The increasing initiatives for environmental protection stimulate the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. The growing focus on wastewater treatment contributes to the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. The increasing government rules and regulations regarding environmental protection fuels the growth of environmental testing equipment market.

The rising industrialization has boosted the levels of pollution. The growing adoption of environmental testing equipment and technologies to manage industrial waste and emission of carbon dioxide stimulate the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. On the flip side, lack of skilled professionals and high investment for precise analytical testing hamper the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. Moreover, advancement in technology promotes innovation that creates several opportunities for the growth of the environmental testing equipment market.

North America is Expected to have a Premium Share in the Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market

Based on geography, the global environmental testing equipment market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global environmental testing equipment market. The growing awareness regarding environmental health and stringent government regulations for environmental protection drives the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow in the global environmental testing equipment market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The supportive government rules and regulations for pollution control in Asia-Pacific contribute to the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. Europe is showing growth in the global environmental testing equipment market.

The report on the global environmental testing equipment market covers segments such as products and applications. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include chromatography products, mass spectrometers, molecular spectroscopy, PH meters, TOC analyzers, and other products. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include water testing, soil testing, and air testing.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Water Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Brucker Corporation, AB SCIEX, JEOL, Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Merck KGaA, and other companies.

