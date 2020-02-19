Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2025

The latest report on “Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market (Product – Conventional Devices, and Wearable Devices; End User – Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global epilepsy monitoring device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Epilepsy monitoring device is used to diagnose brain abnormities through different devices. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, about 3.4 million Americans, including 470,000 children live with epilepsy. On the other hand, according to the National Health Institute, about 35 % don’t respond to medication to control seizures. Thereby, many devices have been launched in the last decades such as mHealth wearable, SmartWatch Inspyre™ for the Apple Watch. mHealth wearable is used for tracking epileptic seizures and alerts the care teams. This improves the safety of the patient.

There are new and advanced seizure detection devices that are being introduced in the market can increase the growth of the market at a significant rate. For instance, in 2018, Smart Monitor had launched the SmartWatch Inspyre™ for the Apple Watch, which uses a unique algorithm to recognize repetitive shaking movements of the body and sends alert to the family members as well as caregivers. On another hand, according to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), the patient suffering from epilepsy disorder can be controlled by the medication or the surgery while some people require lifelong treatment to control seizures.

Therefore, this factor enhances the growth of this market. Increasing government funding in the development of the new trends for epilepsy treatment drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, genetic factors account for around 30 % of the causes in patients with epilepsy, which can propel the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the device can be one of the major restraints to the market. Moreover, many companies focusing on the development of the new devices as well as getting FDA approval can offer favorable opportunities in this market.

Based on the region, the global epilepsy monitoring device market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the highest market share in this market due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities as well as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the average incidence of epilepsy each year in the U.S is estimated at 150,000 or 48 for every 100,000 people. Thereby, the growing prevalence of epilepsy in the U.S can be another factor propelling the growth of this market in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in this market due to the presence of a large population with prevalence.

Segment Covered

The report on the global epilepsy monitoring device market covers segments such as product and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include conventional devices and wearable devices. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include clinics, hospitals, home care settings, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, LivaNova, PLC, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Empatica Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation.

