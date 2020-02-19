Global Eye Health Supplements Industry 2019 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The latest report on “Eye Health Supplements Market (Application – Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, and Diabetic Retinopathy; End User – Online Retailing, and Offline Retailing Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global eye health supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The eye health supplement helps to reduce the risk of eye deficiency disease conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and cataract. It is useful in maintaining eye health and good vision as it contains the vitamin in its products. Omega fatty acids, antioxidants are widely used eye health supplements globally. In addition, zinc, vitamin B1, vitamin C are other eye health supplements while Lutein and zeaxanthin are the additives that help in enhancing the performance of eye health supplements.

The changing lifestyle of the people such as the continuous use of the smartphone can impact eye health which in turn boosts the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Bausch + Lomb which is a leading eye health company has launched Ocuvite® Eye Performance Vitamins. This Ocuvite® eye performance vitamin contains seven vital nutrients that strengthen the macula. It protects the eye from stressors such as sunlight and blue light that is emitted from digital devices. These seven nutrients contain lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3, zinc, vitamins C, vitamin E, and vitamin D. Thereby, this launch has helped the people to protect their eyes from some of the stressors they encounter every day, boost the growth of the eye health supplement. On the other hand, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, that is a risk factor of causing eye disease which in turn drives the growth of the market. According to the WHO, around 2.2 million people are suffering from vision impairment.

In addition, 1 billion people include those with moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness due to unaddressed refractive error. On the other hand, the majority of people with vision impairment are over the age of 50 years. Increasing government initiatives towards the funding in the research and activities drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the eye care supplement products yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. Moreover, increasing the demand for eye healthcare supplements globally has given rise to the number of brands for eye supplements. This will create great opportunities for the manufacturer operating in this market.

Based on the region, the global eye health supplements market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share and expected to continue its growth. Increasing prevalence of vision impairment among the people and rising demand for eye health supplements are factors propelling the growth of the market. Europe is the second-largest market share in this market due to the availability of cost-effective treatment in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of eye disease in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global eye health supplements market covers segments such as application and end-user. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include online retailing and offline retailing stores.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bausch + Lomb, Novartis International AG, Amway, Akorn Consumer Health, Butterflies Healthcare Ltd, Vitabiotics Ltd., Herbalife International of America, Inc., SUSS Technology Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Allergan, Plc..

