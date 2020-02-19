Global Fermented Non-dairy Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

The latest report on “Fermented Non-dairy Non-alcoholic Beverages Market (Product Type – Fermented Soft Drinks, Fermented Juices, Dairy-free Drinkable Yogurts, and Non-dairy Kefir; Distribution Channel – Online Retail Stores, and Offline Retail Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2019.” The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2019.

Fermented beverages are typically made from herbal infusions, fruit juices, green and black tea, soaked grains, etc. These drinks are generally a good source of beneficial bacteria, probiotics, and yeasts. They include probiotic beverages like kombucha, tepache, milk kefir, water kefir, beet kvass, and whey sodas. Fermented Non-dairy Non-alcoholic Beverages are available in multiple sizes and flavors.

For instance, in Feb 2018, Good Karma Foods had launched new ready-to-drink beverages, which contains nutrient-packed, low-sugar Flaxmilk Omega-3 + Protein plant. This product is enriched with vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium and plant-based protein. The company had also launched it on the e-commerce website Amazon for the first time and estimated a selling growth of 45% year by year.

In recent times, many people are shifting their lifestyle towards a vegan diet because people consider that vegetarian food is healthier than non-vegetarian food. This, is turns, increasing the demand for fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages. Due to the current lifestyle and a busy schedule, a lot of people are suffering from many diseases like gastrointestinal and immunity power of people are getting decreased. On the other hand, the demand for non-alcoholic beer, non-dairy kefir is increasing.

Therefore, to get rid of such a disease, people consume fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages, which drives the market. Manufacturers of this market are spending a huge amount on R&D to launch an innovative product. They are launching the product with flavors in order to attract customers. Thereby, increasing the launch of the new product by the manufacturer is the factor propelling the growth of this market. Increasing the disposal income of the consumers is another factor enhancing the growth of this market.

However, to make these beverages sweeter, a good amount of sugar is being used, which can cause other health issues like diabetes, high blood sugar. For instance, in 2018, according to the survey by the office on women’s health, in America women are suffering from osteoarthritis due to the intake of lactose while around 30 – 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant. Therefore, the number of people suffering from lactose intolerance has been increasing year over yet remains one of the restraints to the growth of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market.

Based on the region, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Among all, Asia Pacific holds the highest market share in this market due to the high consumption of soft drinks in China. On the other hand, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the healthy lifestyle among the consumers.

The report on the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include fermented soft drinks, fermented juices, dairy-free drinkable yogurts, and non-dairy kefir. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include online retail stores and offline retail stores.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as General Mills, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc., China-Biotics Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Probi AB, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Lifeway Foods, Danone S.A., AGM Foods PTY Ltd, and Good Karma Foods.

