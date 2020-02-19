Global Herbicide Safeners Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

The latest report on “Herbicide Safeners Market (Type – Dichlormid, Isoxadifen, Benoxacor, Furilazole, and Other Types; Crop – Barley, Corn, Rice, Sorghum, Soybean, Wheat, and Other Crops): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global herbicide safeners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Herbicide safeners are compounds of diverse chemical families. They are applied with herbicides to protect crops against their injury. Herbicide can injure the main crop by damaging its shoots, foliage, and fruits and flowers. However, safeners reduce the effect of the herbicide on crop plants, and to improve target selectivity between crop and weed species. The increasing application of herbicide safeners owing to protect crops from damages is key factors drive the growth of the global herbicide safeners market.

Additionally, a rise in trends of post farming application of herbicide safeners is likely to contribute to market growth throughout the forecast period. Rapid growth in population is increasing the demand for high agricultural productivity, which in turn, proving to be an important driver market. The growing use of herbicide safeners for crops such as barley, maize, rice, soybean wheat, sorghum, and many others have a positive impact on market growth. However, lack of awareness and increasing environmental concern regarding the use of herbicide is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the development of herbicide-resistant species has led to the development of newer herbicides that are expected to lead the herbicides safeners market in the coming years.

North America and Europe are Expected to Grow at a Steady Rate in the Herbicides Safeners Market

Based on the region, the global herbicide safeners market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a steady rate in the herbicides safeners market throughout the forecast period owing to strict rules regarding the use of herbicides in this region. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to increase as the sluggish rate over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific herbicide safeners market is projected to expand at a substantial rate owing to the growing agriculture industry coupled with enhanced production of barley, maize, rice, soybean wheat, and many other crops. Latin America is expected to hold a significant share in this market owing to the farming of soybean and corn crops in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global herbicide safeners market covers segments such as type, and crop. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include dichlormid, isoxadifen, benoxacor, furilazole, and other types. On the basis of crop, the sub-markets include barley, corn, rice, sorghum, soybean, wheat, and other crops.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Land O’Lakes, Inc., Drexel Chemical Company, Arysta LifeScience India Limited, BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Nufarm, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Dow and DuPont, and Tenkoz Inc.

