Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2019-2025

The latest report on “High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market (Application – Cancer, Neurological Disorder, Uterine Fibroids, Cosmetics, and Other Applications; End User – Hospitals, Research Centers, and Diagnostic Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global high intensity focused ultrasound market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18093

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an innovative and non-invasive treatment for various kinds of tumors, kidney stones, disorders, and other diseases. It uses non-ionizing ultrasonic waves to destroy tissues of the tumor by heating up to 150 °F. This ultrasound system also used to increase blood flow. It has a wide range of treatment capability and can be combined with other imaging techniques like MRI, Ultrasonic imaging. It has both medical and cosmetic use such as neurological disorders, uterine adenomyosis, and fibroids, prostate cancer, other cancers, Palliative care, Prostate enlargement, skin tightening, etc.

In August 2018, it has been studied by researchers at Imperial College London that using high energy ultrasound beams, the HIFU treatment is as effective as surgery or radiotherapy to destroy prostate cancer tissues/tumors. Additionally, Kentucky demonstrates a significantly higher cancer rate with 512 people out of 100,000 developing the disease every year. Investment for cancer prevention and treatment in Kentucky is less. Therefore the death rate of the cancer rate is also increasing every year. Thereby, increasing prevalence of cancer globally, which in turn boost the demand of the high intensity focused ultrasound market.

On the other hand, as per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), It is shown in 32 Korean people that the high intensity focused ultrasound has significantly improved skin elasticity of the cheeks, lower abdomen after use for some time. While 66 % of the 93 people had perceived an improvement in the appearance of their face and neck after 90 days in the larger study. Therefore, the demand of the high intensity focused ultrasound is increasing for the cosmetic purpose, which in turn, boost the market. Rapidly growing aging population leads to various disease is the factor enhancing this market. Furthermore, increasing government investment for clinical trial regarding the applications high intensity focused ultrasound is the factor impelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the treatment, as well as certain severe side effects yet remains a major factor for hampering the growth of the high intensity focused ultrasound market.

North America accounts for the highest share of the high intensity focused ultrasound market. According to the National Health Organization, in 2019, the annual incidence of cancer in the U.S is 40,000 or more. In addition, the estimated number of new cases of colon cancer and rectal cancer is 145,600 in 2019.

Therefore, increasing incidence of the cancer disease driving the growth of the market in this region. Europe holds the second position in this market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. In addition, rising adoption of the high intensity focused ultrasound treatment for the various disease and disorders is another factor impelling the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the increasing government initiative for the R&D as well as the growing number of cancer cases.

Segment Covered

The report on the global high intensity focused ultrasound market covers segments such as application and end-user. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cancer, neurological disorder, uterine fibroids, cosmetics, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, research centers, and diagnostic centers.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-high-intensity-focused-ultrasound-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Medtronic, Inc, Accutome, Inc., SonaCare Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, SuperSonic Imagine, Inc., Ultrasound Technologies Ltd, and Blatek Industries, Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the high intensity focused ultrasound.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.