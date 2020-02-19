Global Indoor Farming Technology to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2025

The latest report on “Indoor Farming Technology Market (Growing System – Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Aeroponics, Soil-based, and Hybrid; Component Type – Hardware, Software, and Services; Facility Type – Glass or Poly Greenhouses, Container Farms, Indoor Vertical Farms, and Indoor Deep Water Culture System; Crop Type – Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Other Crop Types): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global indoor farming technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The indoor farming technology is experiencing rapid growth owing to the increasing demand for fresh foods along with high nutrition value. Additionally, the need for higher yield using limited lands is also a major factor contributing the market growth. It is estimated that the average yield of tomatoes from the traditional method in 2016 was 1.85 pounds per square foot. Indoor hydroponic growers, on the other hand, reported average yields of 10.59 pounds per square foot. Therefore, indoor farm technology can help in the overall crop yield per unit area.

Besides this, growing awareness regarding the benefits of indoor farming technology among end-users coupled with a growing demand for pesticide- and herbicide-free food has triggered the growth of the market. The protection from the external weather condition and growing awareness reading the cost-effective method of farming are fueling the market growth. However, high initial investment requires for indoor farming technology could hamper the growth of the global indoor farming technology market. Furthermore, the development of innovative technologies is expected to create growth opportunities for the indoor farming technology market in the coming years.

Geographically, the global indoor farming technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is dominating the indoor farming technology market over the forecast period. The U.S. is the major contributor in the North America region followed by Canada and Mexico. The growth of the North America region is majorly driven due to the increased focus on implementing innovative and efficient technologies to enhance the yields.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to a significant share in the indoor farming technology market in 2017 owing to the high adoption of precision farming in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the indoor farming technology market over the next few years. The increasing number of indoor farms in countries such as China and Japan have driven the Asia-Pacific indoor farming technology market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global indoor farming technology market covers segments such as growing system, component type, facility type, and crop type. On the basis of the growing system, the sub-markets include hydroponics, aquaponics, aeroponics, soil-based, and hybrid. On the basis of component type, the sub-markets include hardware, software, and services. On the basis of facility type, the sub-markets include glass or poly greenhouses, container farms, indoor vertical farms, and indoor deep water culture system. On the basis of crop type, the sub-markets include fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens, flowers & ornamentals, and other crop types.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Agrilution, Richel Group, General Hydroponics, Hydro Dynamics International, Vertical Farm Systems, Illumitex, Logiqs B.V., LumiGrow, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Netafim, and Philips Lighting.

