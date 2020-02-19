Global Intelligent Pigging Services Market In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Verticals and Forecast 2023

Overview for “Intelligent Pigging Services Market” Research Report Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Oil & gas pipelines are subject to many problems such as corrosion and wax deposition, which can result in mishaps and directly affect functioning of the pipeline. A pig (pipeline inspection gauge) is a device that can travel through pipelines for inspection and maintenance purposes. Pigs can be used to inspect and clean the pipeline. In-line pigs are used for analysing pipeline condition and provide accurate information about the same. As pipelines transport valuable fluids, overall infrastructure of the pipeline is expensive and needs regular maintenance in order to ensure smooth functioning and longevity.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Pigging Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent Pigging Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The MFL technology segment contributed around 66.6% share of market revenue in 2017.

The global Intelligent Pigging Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Pigging Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

LIN SCAN

T.D. Williamson

Baker Hughes

GE

NDT Global

Enduro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

Ultrasonic Test (UT)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Intelligent Pigging Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Pigging Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent Pigging Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent Pigging Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent Pigging Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Pigging Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent Pigging Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Pigging Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Pigging Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Pigging Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intelligent Pigging Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

