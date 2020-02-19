Global Market Study on Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2025
This report studies the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Healthcare equipment leasing is a cost-effective alternative to acquire capital medical equipment. It helps to avoid high amount of investment and is an asset financing strategy that allows end-users to acquire healthcare assets on low-cost monthly instalments. Healthcare leasing is on high demand due to several factors. It enables improved budgeting, ensures better sales, is more cost-effective than loans, and enables better product management.
Medical imaging, home-care services, endoscopy, anesthesia, dialysis, and other surgeries are some of the different procedures through which healthcare facilities generate revenue. Diagnostic imaging equipment leasing segment, among the different segments of the global healthcare equipment leasing market, accounts for the largest share. Due to the high cost of medical equipment, end-users prefer the concept of leasing rather than buying the equipment. This in turn reduces the expenses incurred for installation and high maintenance. Privately-owned diagnostics centers and small-scale hospitals must incur huge costs if they must install the expensive medical equipments, due to which, they prefer leasing rather than buying. These end-users contribute largely to the market growth.
In 2017, the global Healthcare Equipment Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
De Lage Landen International
GE Capital
National Technology Leasing
Oak Leasing
Rotech Healthcare
Siemens Financial Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment
Digital and Electronic Equipment
Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment
Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment
DME
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
