Global Molluscicides Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2025

The latest report on “Molluscicides Market (Types – Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, and Ferrous Phosphate; Method of Application – Pellets, Sprays, and Powders; Application – Field Crops, Horticulture Crops, Turf and Ornamentals, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global molluscicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Molluscicide are pesticides used in agriculture or gardening, in order to control gastropod pests specifically slugs and snails which damage crops or other valued plants. Furthermore, there are a number of chemicals employed as molluscicide which include metaldehyde, methiocarb, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and, many others. There are two forms of chemical molluscicides available in the market such as oxidizing and non-oxidizing. Among them, non-oxidizing molluscicides dominate the market owing to its cost-efficient feature.

Slugs and snails are the most damaging pests in professional agriculture worldwide which cause a reduction in yields. The growing losses of the agriculture field owing to the presence of slugs and snails across the globe drive the growth of the molluscicide market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding mollusks control among farmers and high adoption agrochemicals are some factors fueling the growth of the market.

Additionally, rapid growth in population is increasing the demand for high agricultural productivity is expected to contribute towards the growth of the global molluscicides market. Besides this, molluscicides play a major role in the commercial industry. However, governing limitations on the use of molluscicide products could hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly molluscicide products offers growth opportunities for the global molluscicides market in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Global Molluscicides Market

On the basis of region, North America dominates the global molluscicides market throughout the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are projected to witness significant share in this market. The presence of key players such as AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (US) contributes to the growth of the market in the North America Region. AMVAC Chemical Corp. acquired OHP, Inc., which is a leading provider of technology-based pesticide solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. India, China, Bangladesh, and Australia are observed to be the major contributors in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global molluscicides market covers segments such as types, methods of application, and application. On the basis of types, the sub-markets include metaldehyde, methiocarb, and ferrous phosphate. On the basis of the method of application, the sub-markets include pellets, sprays, and powders. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include field crops, horticulture crops, turf and ornamentals, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Doff Portland Ltd, W. Neudorff GmbH KG, De Sangosse SAS, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, American Vanguard Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, and Lonza Group AG.

