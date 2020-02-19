Global Self-service Kiosk Market Trends, Demand, Application, Growth 2019-2024

Self-service Kiosk is a small physical structure (often including a computer and a display screen) that displays information for people walking by. Kiosks are common near the entrances of shopping malls in North America where they provide shoppers with directions. Kiosks are also used at trade shows and professional conferences.

The global average price of self-service kiosk is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of self-service kiosk includes indoor kiosk, outdoor kiosk, and the sales proportion of indoor kiosk in 2016 is about 70.23%, and the proportion is in increase trend from 2012 to 2016.

Self-service kiosk is widely used in Retail, Financial Service, Hospitality, Public Sector and Others. The most sales market proportion of self-service kiosk is Retail and in 2016 with55.28% market share. The trend of Retail is increasing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Self-service Kiosk market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19600 million by 2024, from US$ 15200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Self-service Kiosk business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-service Kiosk market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Self-service Kiosk value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Indoor Kiosk

Outdoor Kiosk

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail

Financial services

Hospitality

Public Sector

Travel

Food industry

Other applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NCR

Diebold

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Crane

GRG Banking

SandenVendo

N&W Global Vending

Sielaff

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-service Kiosk consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Self-service Kiosk market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-service Kiosk manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-service Kiosk with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-service Kiosk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

