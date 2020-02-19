Global SLAM Robots Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global SLAM Robots Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the SLAM Robots market, Simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM for short, is the process of creating a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment while using the map it generates. SLAM is technique behind robot mapping or robotic cartography. The robot or vehicle plots a course in an area, but at the same time, it also has to figure out where its own self is located in the place. The process of SLAM uses a complex array of computations, algorithms and sensory inputs to navigate around a previously unknown environment or to revise a map of a previously known environment. SLAM enables the remote creation of GIS data in situations where the environment is too dangerous or small for humans to map.

Scope of the Report:

The key players are Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Amazon Robotics and so on. Among them, Swisslog (KUKA) and Omron Adept are the leader of SLAM Robots market.

SLAM Robots are largely more cost-efficient compared to human labor, which allows for a greatly expanded list of economically feasible services. This is because most of the currently demanded services were originally offered with the cost of human labor in mind, rather than creating an affordable robot. It is also important that a single operator can manage multiple robots at the same time. Thanks to modern communication technologies, the robots’ performance can be controlled remotely. In the near future, the service market is expected to experience drastic changes, due to the increased availability of mobile robots. Soon, the most economically attractive and advantageous use for the SLAM robots will be seen in the tailor-made tasks based in the reality of our increasingly robotized global environment and its emerging brand-new markets.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for SLAM Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.6% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the SLAM Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Amazon Robotics

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3735303-global-slam-robots-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Military

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3735303-global-slam-robots-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 SLAM Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Robots

1.2.2 Service Robots

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals and Healthcare

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Logistics and Warehouse

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Swisslog (KUKA)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Swisslog (KUKA) SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Omron Adept

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Omron Adept SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Clearpath Robotics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clearpath Robotics SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Vecna

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vecna SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mobile Industrial Robots

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mobile Industrial Robots SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 SMP Robotics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SMP Robotics SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Aethon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 SLAM Robots Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aethon SLAM Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)