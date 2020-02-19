Global Surgical Glue Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The latest report on “Surgical Glue Market (Product Type – Natural, Synthetic, and Semi-synthetic; Application – Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeries, General Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, and Other Applications; End User – Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global surgical glue market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Surgical glue is a biological or synthetic medical adhesive, which is used to seal minor or major wounds, surgical cuts or traumatic injuries. It stops the air to harm the wound, stops fluids, blood loss through cuts and prevents them immediately. Various types of surgical glue include cyanoacrylate, hydrogel, collagen-based compound, glutaraldehyde glue, and fibrin sealant. Generally, Sticky strips are used for minor wounds or cuts while stitches and staples are used for surgeries, major wounds or cuts. But, with the use of surgical glue, any kind of wound or surgery cut can be sealed within minutes. It is a painless solution to prevent blood loss quickly.

In April 2019, Baxter International Inc. announced that its product Floseal had been provided approval from the FDA. This product is claimed as a next-gen hemostatic product which helps surgeons to stop bleeding easier and faster. The company is expecting huge growth in sales after FDA approval.

The wound or cut sealing and preventing blood loss are major concerns for surgery. Traditional solutions like stitches, staples, etc. are not only a painful solution but takes time to seal the cut as well. Due to such reasons, surgical glues are becoming the first choice. It is an effective and quick solution. And this quality drives the surgical glue market. Patients are preferring Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic glue instead of stitching or stapling due to its cost-effectiveness and better adhesion. This is expected to grow the market. Availability and application of this glue are far easier than other solutions and even nurses can use it on the patient. This flexibility raises the demand in the market. An increase in road accidents, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is driving this market.

For instance, according to WHO in December 2018, the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.35 million. Road traffic injuries play a killer role, especially for youths and deaths, which happen primarily due to major blood loss. For such cases, surgical glue can play a phenomenal role to stop blood loss and save several lives. In another instance from WHO, it is observed that Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of deaths. Around 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In most of the Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), surgery is required where blood loss is expected a lot. But using surgical glue, this can be reduced drastically. The increasing initiative by the governments and manufacturers in R&D activities, which in turn enhances the growth of this market. Besides, the rising aging population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, Growth in healthcare infrastructure, as well as spending, propels the growth of the market. However, the glue becomes allergic to some patients, which is one the restraints of the market. As it is inserted into wound or cuts directly which may react with some skin. On the other hand, surgical glue is categorized as class II by the FDA and class B by the Drugs and Cosmetics Acts (1940) in India. It makes the glue some risky which requires some clinical trials and medical proofs to get approval from the FDA and different country authorities, which is one of the roadblocks for this market. Clinical research and Moreover, increasing technological advancement of the product by the manufacturer offers favorable opportunities in the surgical glue market.

Based on the region, North America holds the highest market share due to the growing investment in the R&D activities of the medical adhesive as well as for the several applications in different surgeries performed in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the rise in the number of people suffering from obesity, hypertension, cancer, and other deadly diseases.

The report on global surgical glue market covers segments such as product type, application, and end user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include natural, synthetic, and semi-synthetic. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgeries, general surgery, cosmetic surgery, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end user.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc, CryoLife Inc., Cohera Medical Inc, Adhesys Medical GmbH, Arch Therapeutics Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Lifebond Machines Pvt. Ltd., and Braun Medical Inc.

