Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market (by application (natural gas dehydration, solvents, plasticizers, polyurethanes, humectants, polyester resins)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of tri-ethylene glycol (TEG). Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure tri-ethylene glycol (TEG) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential tri-ethylene glycol (TEG) growth factors. The global tri-ethylene glycol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% during 2017-2023.

Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market: Market Insight

Growing natural gas production and increasing demand for plasticizers are considered to be the key factor driving the global tri-ethylene glycol market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use of tri-ethylene glycol to produce variety of products for industrial and commercial use such as solvents, adhesives & coatings, lubricants, polyurethane foams, emulsifiers and thermoplastics are also driving the global tri-ethylene glycol market significantly.

Moreover, growing use of tri-ethylene glycol due its hygroscopic nature in air conditioning systems and dehydration of natural gas will also drive the tri-ethylene glycol market globally over the forecast period. However, volatility in the prices of crude oil consider to be the primary raw material for the production of TEG and unfavorable regulations related to manufacture and application of TEG will restrain the growth of this market over the forecast period. Hence, increasing oil & gas exploration activities and rapid industrialization in emerging economies will bring more opportunities to the global tri-ethylene glycol market over the forecast period.

Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market: Segmentation

The report segments the tri-ethylene glycol market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes natural gas dehydration, solvents, plasticizers, polyurethanes, humectants, polyester resins and others. Natural gas dehydration segment is likely to continue its dominance and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to high consumption of TEG in natural gas dehydration from developed nations.

Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include SABIC, Reliance Industries Ltd, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemicals, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, INEOS Group Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Indorama Venture and Formosa Plastics.

Reasons to Buy this Report: