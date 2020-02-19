Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market 2019 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2025

The latest report on “Varicose Vein Treatment Market (Treatment Type – Sclerotherapy/adhesion Injections, Endovenous Ablation, Ligation/stripping, and Other Product Types; Product – Compression Devices/garments, Ablation Devices, Catheters/kits For Sclerotherapy & Adhesion Injections, and Other Products; End User – Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinic, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global varicose vein treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Varicose Veins are twisted and swollen veins in the legs. It is harmful to health which may lead to venous static ulcers, thrombosis, venous hemorrhage or fungal and bacterial infections. Varicose veins are treated with lifestyle changes and medical procedures. There is various treatment available for the varicose vein which includes, compression therapy, endothermal ablation, ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy and surgery, transilluminated powered phlebectomy and many others.

The increasing prevalence of varicose vein and growing awareness about varicose veins across the globe drives the growth of the varicose vein treatment market over the forecast period. It is estimated that, varicose veins affecting millions of Americans every year. Moreover, the availability of innovative therapies and devices is another major factor in augmenting the market growth. ClariVein®OC is a specialty device used for the occlusion of incompetent veins in patients with superficial venous reflux. This device is fully disposable, minimally invasive, and can be efficiently used in an office setting. Additionally, it offers several benefits includes faster recovery and minimal post-operative pain. Moreover, the introduction of endovenous cyanoacrylate glue to treat varicose veins is likely to enhance market demand. For instance, under the Venaseal Closure System of Medtronic, uses endovenous cyanoacrylate glue to seal off varicose veins and more than 100,000 patients have been treated with the VenaSeal closure system around the world.

Additionally, the availability of technologically advanced varicose vein treatment devices, growth in the geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure are some factors supporting the growth of varicose vein treatment market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of varicose vein treatment is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Going further, companies operating in this market are focusing on their production capabilities to manufacture innovative compression garments and devices such as compression bandages, self-adjustable velcro devices, compression stockings, and hybrid devices that provide growth opportunities for the market. Compression garments and devices are gaining popularity due to the increasing uses of these products after varicose vein intervention.

North America is Expected to Hold Maximum Share in the Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market

Among the region, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the global varicose vein treatment market owing to the increasing prevalence of varicose veins and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. In the North America region, the U.S. is accounted for the largest share in this market owing to the accessibility of excellent reimbursement facilities.

Furthermore, it is predicted that there were 40 million peoples affected by varicose vein in the US, with near about 50% of varicose vein patients having a family history. However, Europe is accounted to register the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of technologically advanced treatment and favorable government initiatives in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing region in this market owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and a large patient pool.

Segment Covered

The report on the global varicose vein treatment market covers segments such as treatment type, product, and end-user. On the basis of treatment type, the sub-markets include sclerotherapy/adhesion injections, endovenous ablation, ligation/stripping, and other product types. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include compression devices/garments, ablation devices, catheters/kits for sclerotherapy & adhesion injections, and other products. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as SIGVARIS GROUP, BSN medical GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, Mylan N.V., DJO Global, Inc., WON TECH Co., Ltd., F Care Systems, VVT Medical, BTG International Limited, and AngioDynamics, Inc.

