Global Zeolites Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Zeolites Market (by applications (catalysis, gas separation, ion exchange and others) and product (natural zeolite and synthetic zeolite)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of zeolites. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure zeolites cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential zeolites growth factors. According to report the global zeolites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Zeolites Market: Market Insight

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with crystalline solids structures made from interlinked tetrahedral of alumina, silica and oxygen. Zeolites are normally obtainable in both natural and synthetic forms. Synthetic zeolites are used mainly as detergent builders, catalysts, and absorbents/desiccants, while natural zeolites are used for feed additives, soil amendment, water treatment, environmental uses, and construction. Zeolites have various special properties as compare to many other materials. Zeolite offers high melting point, resist high pressure, insoluble in water and other chemical solvents, and many other properties.

Zeolites Market: Drivers and Restraints

Detergents are one of the dominant application for zeolite. Zeolites have exquisite ion exchange property so the both natural and synthetic zeolites are widely used in the formation of detergents. Rapidly growing detergent industry is the key factor driving the growth of zeolite market across the world. In addition, increasing refinery output and rapidly growing demand for adsorbents are likely to boost the growth of Zeolites market over the forecast period. However, rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents and presence of suitable alternatives such as Aluminophosphates are expected to restrain the growth of zeolite market. Moreover, the rising water treatment and detergent industries are projected to create several opportunities for the zeolite market in upcoming years.

Asia pacific is the Largest and Fastest Growing Region in the Zeolite Market

Among the geographies, Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the zeolite market owing to the presence of many detergent and water treatment industries. The tremendous growth of water treatment industry is likely to boost the Zeolites market in this region.

Zeolites Market: Segmentation

The report on global zeolites market covers segments such as, applications and product. On the basis of applications, the global zeolites market is categorized into catalysis, gas separation, ion exchange and others. On the basis of product, the global zeolites market is categorized into natural zeolite and synthetic zeolite.

Zeolites Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global zeolites market such as, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, KNT Group, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (CWK), Grace Catalysts Technologies, Interra Global Corporation, Zeox Corporation and UOP LLC.

