Ice Cube Bags Market – Growing Number of Food Chains and Restaurants & Bars

Global Ice Cube Bags Market: Overview

Ice cube bags have been designed keeping consumer convenience in mind, and therefore, score high in terms of consumer preference. Ice cube bags are available in two categories: self-seal ice cube bags and tied up ice cube bags. Ice cube bags provide a convenient and hygienic solution for making ice. These bags are highly preferred over ice trays as they prevent ice from melting in frost-free freezers as well as prevent ice from absorbing any other odour that is likely to affect its flavour.

Ice cube bags enable the easy dispensing of ice, which makes them ideal for use during parties as well as in the cold boxes used for picnics in summer. These bags find applications for the freezing of liquids such as juices, infused water, soup or stock portion.

Global Ice Cube Bags Market: Dynamics

With changing lifestyle and increase in the preference for ready-to-drink beverages, the demand for ice packaging is increasing, which is, in turn, boosting the demand for the ice cube bags market. Several pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment need to be stored at cooler temperatures, owing to their temperature-sensitive nature and sterility. Therefore, ice cube bags are used in pharmaceuticals & devices, which is boosting the demand for ice cube bags.

The increasing demand for ice cubes for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is one of the main factors driving the global ice cubes market. Moreover, the growing number of food chains and restaurants & bars is boosting the ice cube bags market. In addition, the increasing usage of flavoured water that is derived by infusing herbs or fruits into ice cubes is also driving the market.

Moreover, increased outdoor activities in the past few years has boosted the demand for ice cube bags. In addition, ice cube bags help save space in refrigerators due to their flexible nature, owing to which they are preferred over other alternatives such as ice trays. However, these bags are made from polyethylene, which is likely to hamper the growth of the ice cube bags market.

Global Ice Cube Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global ice cube bags market can be segmented as:

Self-Seal Ice Cube Bags

Tied-Up Ice Cube Bags

On the basis of capacity, the global ice cube bags market can be segmented as:

Below 50 ice cubes

50-150 ice cubes

150-250 ice cubes

Above 250 ice cubes

On the basis of end use, the global ice cube bags market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Global Ice Cube Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global ice cube bags market has been divided into seven key regions: Asia Pacific excl. Japan, Japan, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Asia Pacific ice cube bags market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the regions. This can be attributed to the rising demand for alcohol from emerging nations such as Malaysia, Thailand and China etc. Owing to the popularity of chilled foods, steady demand for ice cube bags is projected in the U.S. and European countries. Moreover, the penetration of ice cube bags is much higher in the developed markets of U.S., Canada and European countries as compared to developing countries. This can be attributed to an increase in the popularity as well as the number of bars in the region.

Global Ice Cube Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the top players in the global ice cube bags market are: