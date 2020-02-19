Increasing Demand for Aromatic Isocyanates to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2025

Isocyanates are organic compounds containing the –N=C=O group. When two of these functional groups are attached to a compound, in such a case the group is known as a di-isocyanate. There are two types of isocyanate compounds; aromatic isocyanates and aliphatic isocyanates. Aromatic isocyanates involve direct attachment of an NCO group with aromatic rings. Aromatic isocyanates are mainly used in the production of polyurethane foam; which is formed by a reaction between aromatic isocyanates and polyols in the presence of a catalyst. Aromatic Isocyanates are generally used in the production of flexible or rigid foam, elastomers and protective coatings, among others. These compounds are highly reactive and toxic in nature. Owing to their toxic nature special care is taken in their handling and during their production. Raw materials used for the production of aromatic isocyanates are generally tolune, benezene and aniline, among others. Toluenediisocyanate (TDI) and Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) these two aromatic which are mostly used in construction industry applications for manufacturing rigid foam.

Global Aromatic Isocyanates Market Dynamics:

The demand for aromatic isocyanates stems from the increasing demand for polyurethane foam, especially in the construction industry. Second to that, the demand for adhesives and protective coatings, and their growing applications are expected to, in turn, drive the growth in demand for aromatic isocyanates over the forecast period. Both these factors are expected to propel the growth of aromatic isocyanates market. Prices of raw materials used in the production of aromatic isocyanates depend highly on crude oil prices. This leads to a relatively high margin of fluctuation in prices, which is a key restraint in the aromatic isocyanate market. Various stringent regulations from government associations such as OSHA, REACH, among others, on the production of aromatic isocyanates restrict the growth of this market. Increasing demand for bio based chemicals and the initiative taken by developed countries such as U.S., EU-5 countries, among others, which are expected to impact the demand for the aromatic isocyanates. Also, aromatic isocyanates are produced through a complex process which requires a controlled environment for safety of personnel and process operation. Aromatic isocyanates are generally available in small quantities; if bulk production is made possible it will create a new opportunity for growth of the market.

Global Aromatic Isocyanates Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type of compound, global aromatic isocyanates market is segmented into:

Toluenediisocyanate (TDI)

Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)

Naphthalene 1,5-Diisocyanate (NDI)

P-Phenylene Diisocyanate (PPDI)

Other

On the basis of application, global aromatic isocyanates market is segmented into:

Polyurethane foam Fixed Rigid

Elastomers

Adhesive and sealant

Coating

Other

On the basis of end use, global aromatic isocyanates market is segmented into:

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Transportation

Chemical

Others

Global Aromatic Isocyanates Market: Regional outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global aromatic isocyanates market over the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand from the construction industry and adhesives market. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market in terms of consumption owing to strong presence of key end users. Europe is anticipated to register relatively sluggish growth. In the Asia Pacific region, presence of emerging economics such as China and India, and rising demand from industries for aromatic isocyanates is expected to boost demand over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. China is expected to be the main consumer and hence will hold the major market share. Japan, Middles East and Africa are expected to register relatively slow growth over the forecast period.

Global Aromatic Isocyanates Market Players:

Examples of some market participants in the global aromatic isocyanates market, identified across the value chain include Vencorex, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Co., Ltd, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Cangzhou Dahua Group Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Chemtura Corporation, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, among others.