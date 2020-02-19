Industrial IoT Market Infrastructure Growth and Technology Advancement 2019 to 2025

Global Industrial IoT Market : Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2021) provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Industrial IoT Market.

The report also profiles key market players such as- General Electric, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, Inc. on the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.

The Internet of Things is defined as the system of connected objects over an internet which is ready to gather and trade information utilizing embedded sensors. The Internet of Things (IoT) can broadly be classified on the basis of type of customer into two categories such as, Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The devices which services are focused on toward individual users or families are termed as Consumer IoT devices. The IoT is an interconnected system of intelligent computers, devices, and objects that are responsible for collecting and sharing huge amounts of data.

The application of IoT used in manufacturing industry is called the IIoT (or Industrial Internet or Industry 4.0). The various applications of industrial IoT are Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation and Healthcare.

The global Industrial IoT market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global Industrial IoT market is supported by various growth drivers surging demand of cobot, booming economic growth, rise of LPWA network technology, rising IOT platform, application and security spending, etc. and some challenges that hinder the market growth are complexity in implementation, lack of skills, safety and privacy of data concerns, intricacy in data management. The trends that boost the industrial IoT market in future are 5G New Radio (NR) technology, smart dust, virtual simulation of products, etc.

