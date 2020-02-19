LV and MV Switchgear Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

LV and MV Switchgear Market 2019

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems.

According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271.

Scope of the Report:

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Low Voltage Switchgear market accounted for over 57% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the LV and MV Switchgear market. In 2014 the utilities segment amounted for 35.72% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.

The worldwide market for LV and MV Switchgear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the LV and MV Switchgear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schneider

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Mitsubishi

Fuji

HYUNDAI

Toshiba

SENTEG

Hyosung

MEIDENSHA

CHINT

Changshu Switchgear

XD

Wecome

TGOOD

HEAG

CTCS

Sunrise

SHVS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Voltage Switchgear

Medium Voltage Switchgear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Infrastructure & Utilities

Energy

Industries

Others

