Market Study on Expected Growth for Global Irrigation Controllers Market

The latest report on “Irrigation Controllers Market (Type – Weather-based, and Sensor-based; Product Type – Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers; Irrigation Type – Drip, and Sprinkler; Application – Agriculture, and Non-agriculture): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global irrigation controllers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing population, water scarcity concerns along with growing awareness about irrigation controllers drive the irrigation controllers market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand from lawns, gardens, golf courses and sports grounds to provide watering are likely to help the growth of irrigation controllers market. Moreover, the use of modern agriculture technologies across the globe has a positive impact on market growth. Besides this, government promotion and investments regarding water scarcity across the globe with the help of irrigation technologies are another key factor fuel the irrigation controllers market.

For instance, the Government of India in its scheme Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, with an objective to conserve water and improve water use efficiency in the agriculture sector. However, the high cost of installation could restrain the growth of the irrigation controllers market. Furthermore, rising automation in irrigation and new product development creates beneficial growth opportunities for the irrigation controllers market in the coming years. For instance, Rain Bird’s new Wi-Fi ready ESP-TM2 irrigation controller has been designed for both residential and commercial applications. It is simple to use, offers highly flexible watering schedules and water-saving features.

North America Dominates the Irrigation Controllers Market

Geographically, North America dominates the irrigation controllers market throughout the forecast period. People in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are aware of the benefits of these systems, which in turn, increased the growth of the market in the North America region.

Additionally, the presence of a huge number of lawns, gardens, golf courses and sports grounds along with initiatives taken by the government regarding greater adoption of irrigation controllers in this region are some factors responsible for the regional market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of modern irrigation practices in countries such as China, Japan, and India attributes to the market in the Asia-Pacific irrigation controllers market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global irrigation controllers market covers segments such as type, product type, irrigation type, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include weather-based, and sensor-based. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers. On the basis of irrigation type, the sub-markets include drip, and sprinkler. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include agriculture, and non-agriculture.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Green IQ, Weathermatic Agencies, Calsense, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc, and Other Companies.

