Mobile Payment Transaction Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2023

Mobile Payments are defined as any payment transactions whether in store or remote executed on the mobile phone. In the recent years, increased penetration of smartphones across the globe, comfort in using the applications and busy lifestyle is increasing the usage of mobile payment systems. Owing to its essential nature in today’s fast and busy lifestyle, mobile payments are gaining speed across the globe. The changing attitude of consumers and urge for faster transaction is creating positive impact on the mobile payments market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Payment Transaction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Payment Transaction market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2014. APAC held maximum number of mobile payment system users in 2017, and is estimated to continue the same trend growing a CAGR of 22% through 2025.

The global Mobile Payment Transaction market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Payment Transaction.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PayPal

GoogleWallet

MasterCard

Visa

LevelUp

Brain Tree

MoneyBokkers

Worlpay

Clinkle

Single Point

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Direct

WAP

SMS

USSD

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Travel and Ticketing

Banking

Merchandise

Food and Beverages

Airtime

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Mobile Payment Transaction Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Payment Transaction Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Payment Transaction Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Transaction Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Payment Transaction Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Payment Transaction by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

