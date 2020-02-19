Motorcycle Apparel Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis 2024
Motorcycle apparel is clothing or accessories designed for people riding motorcycles. Generally, motorcycle apparel can be classified as Jacket, Glove, Pants, Protector, Shoes, Helmets, Base Layers, etc.
In Asia (Ex. Japan and India) market, the production of motorcycle apparel increases from 93189 K Units in 2011 to 82358 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of lower than -3.04%. In 2015, the Asia (Ex. Japan and India) Motorcycle Apparel market is led by China, capturing about 50.06% of Asia (Ex. Japan and India) Motorcycle Apparel production. Indonesia is the second-largest region-wise market with 9.97% production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Motorcycle Apparel are concentrated in China.
Motorcycle apparel is clothing or accessories designed for people riding motorcycles. Generally, motorcycle apparel can be classified as Jacket, Glove, Pants, Protector, Shoes, Helmets, Base Layers, etc. Helmets and Gloves are the main motorcycle apparel type, which takes market share of 23.60% and 24.97% in 2015, respectively.
Access this report of Motorcycle Apparel Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-motorcycle-apparel-market-growth-2019-2024
Motorcycle apparel is a highly-fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top four producers account for just 6.13% of the market. Leading suppliers in this industry are Yohe, Pengcheng Helmets, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Zhejiang Jixiang, etc.
According to this study, over the next five years the Motorcycle Apparel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motorcycle Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motorcycle Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Motorcycle Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Request a sample of Motorcycle Apparel Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/245102
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Jacket
Glove
Pants
Protector
Shoes
Helmets
Base Layers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Road Motorcycle Apparel
Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Klim
Kido Sport
HANIL
HJC
Chih-Tong
YOHE
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Pengcheng Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Safety Helmets MFG
Zhejiang Jixiang
Hehui Group
Yema
Soaring
Duhan
Scoyco
Moto-boy
Dragonrider
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Motorcycle Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Motorcycle Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Motorcycle Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/245102
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Motorcycle Apparel by Players
Chapter Four: Motorcycle Apparel by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Forecast
To Check Discount of Motorcycle Apparel Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/245102
About Us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.
Contact US:
Name: Analytical research cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street,
8th floor, Manhattan,
New York 10007
Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448
Email: [email protected]