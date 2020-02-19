New Research on Building Management System Market Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Building Management System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Building Management System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that that can be used to monitor and manage mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems in a facility. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing BMSs that integrate using Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens, and Honeywell are the key players and accounted for 16.09%, 13.97%, 9.16% and 7.71% respectively of the overall Building Management System market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 87.45% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

Governments across the North America have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies.

As reducing the energy consumption directly transcends into reduced spending on energy, saving power provides a good financial opportunity for businesses and helps improve their profitability. Ensuring that the BMSs in the buildings are operating in peak conditions will enable users to not only improve system efficiency but also reduce operating costs. However, lack of technically skilled workers and high initial implementation costs pose a restraining block in the building management system market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Building Management System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

