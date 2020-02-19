On-Demand Transportation Market – Technological Breakthroughs, Value Chain and Stakeholder Analysis

Global On-Demand Transportation Market: Overview

The stupendous growth of the global market for on-demand transportation over the past decade can be attributed to logistical improvements in the transport industry. On-demand transport, in the most literal sense, refers to the provision of transport facilities at the request of the users. This could either mean the physical transfer of people from one point to another or transport of goods over a range of distance. However, on-demand transportation encompasses several other nodes within its framework inclusive of pre-booked trucks and buses for long-distance travel.

The most important factor pertaining to the global market for on-demand transportation is the rising number of car owners across the world. A substantial number of people own more than a single car and a lot of these people engage their spare cars for on-demand transport services. Hence, greater ownership of cars is believed to be a key driver of demand within the global market for on-demand transportation. Furthermore, the advent of online cab-booking apps and services is also projected to reek of growth within the global market for on-demand transportation. Hence, the global market for on-demand transportation market is projected to expand at an astral rate as the years go by.

The global market for on-demand transportation market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: service type, vehicle type, and region. The comprehensive nature of the global on-demand transportation market makes it necessary to get a peek into the aforementioned segments.

A report on the global market for on-demand transportation market is a succinct representation of various forces of demand and supply within this market. The report analyses the various demand drivers within the global on-demand transportation market to give a holistic purview of this market.

Global On-Demand Transportation Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand within the global market for on-demand transportation market has been rising on account the inclination of the masses to use public transport. Since on-demand transportation services provide the option of car-pooling to the customers, they can easily save substantial money by using this mode. Furthermore, the rising prices of fuel have discovered a number of people from buying their own vehicles which is also expected to propel demand for on-demand transportation market. Car rentals have become extremely popular, and a number of individuals have invested their money in the car rental business. This factor is also emerging as a key prospect of growth within the global market for on-demand transportation.

The advent of mobile-based apps for booking cabs has eased the travelling hassles of a large population. Furthermore, a number of people taken engaged their cars with mobile-app cab services to earn extra money. Hence, it is safe to expected that the growth graph of the global on-demand transportation market would reach new heights in the years to come.

Global On-Demand Transportation Market: Regional Analysis

The demand within the market for on-demand transportation in North America has been rising on account of the popularity of public transport in the US and Canada. Furthermore, micro mobility vehicles are also extremely popular in these countries, and this has aided the growth of the market for on-demand transportation in North America.

Global On-Demand Transportation Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the global market for on-demand transportation are Daimler Group; Ford Motor Company; Gett, Inc.; and General Motor Company.