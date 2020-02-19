Operational Strategies of Wind Turbine Gearbox Sales Market and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Wind Turbine Gearbox market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wind Turbine Gearbox market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Wind Turbine Gearbox is an important mechanical components, and its main function is to wind round the momentum generated by wind is passed to the generator and make the appropriate speed. Usually wind wheel speed is very low, far less than required by the generator speed, the growth rate effect of the gearbox gear vice, so the gearbox will also be called a growth box. According to the general layout of the unit, sometimes the wind turbine wheel is directly connected to the drive shaft (commonly known as the shaft) and the gear box together as one, shaft and gearbox are arranged, during which the tension device or coupling connected structure. Brakes in order to increase the braking capacity of the unit, often set in the input or output of the gearbox, with the tip brake (fixed pitch wind wheel) or pitch from the brake to the unit drive system combined braking.

Wind Turbine gearboxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, Wind turbine gearboxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the wind turbine gearboxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in Europe. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gearboxes is growing.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 77% market share in 2017.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, wind turbine gearboxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

The global Wind Turbine Gearbox market is valued at 3990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Siemens

China Transmission

ZF

Moventas

VOITH

Allen Gears

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

