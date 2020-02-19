Organic Farm Food Market : Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2028

Global Organic Farm Food Market: Overview

Organic farm food or organic agriculture produce is a holistic system of management of agriculture produce, which aids in improving the entire health ecosystem of the agro-environment, including the biological activity in soil, biodiversity and the different ecological cycles needed to sustain the produce. The production of organic farm food comprises of use of off-farm inputs, coupled with the consideration of local and regional conditions. The system of organic agriculture primary takes into account potential social and environmental impacts of the activity, and eliminates the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, genetic modification of seeds, and irradiation. The need for sustainable ways to grow food, along with the demand for clean, organic, and chemical free food among consumers is driving the market for organic farm food in a substantial way.

Organic farm food offers several advantageous of mass produce that is currently being consumed dominantly. Organic farm food is produced with a proactive approach, making it a sustainable option. The production of organic farm food enhances soil by use of practices such as inter-cropping, crop rotations, minimum tillage, cover crops and symbiotic associations. Organic farm food also diminishes ground water pollution to a great extent, and is considered to be restorative practice. These are some of the key factors that are expected to encourage the global farm food market in the coming years.

Global Organic Farm Food Market: Trends and Opportunities

Several government across the world are encouraging the practice of organic agriculture, and have introduced several regulations in order to standardize the process. Several regulatory bodies are working towards provision of fairer competition to market vendors, trader, processors, farmers as well as breeders, along with implementing stricter control measures. The vendors and industry is focusing largely in prevention of contamination with pesticides, improved supply of organic seeds over the globe, and start including new products such as essential oils and salt. These are some of the major openings that can be explored by vendors and turned into a lucrative market opportunity.

Additionally, all across the globe, food consumers are increasingly aware regarding their health and wellbeing. The proliferation of pesticide and chemicals into the food chain due to conventional farming practices have become a cause of concern all over the world. The rising awareness of natural, safe food, and new food safety standards coupled with the willingness of consumers to pay for organic farm food is expected to provide and impetus to the growth of the global market.

The techniques organic farm food curtails the entry of harmful chemicals into the chain. Organic farm food has also been proven to be enriched more with nutrients than commercially grown produce. Thus, the long term effects of consuming organic food products are numerous, and the trend of consumption of ‘organic produce’ by the emerging health conscious population is expected to fuel the global organic farm food market.

Global Organic Farm Food Market: Regional Outlook

The report segments the global market for organic farm food geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Organic Farm Food Market: Competitive Landscape

Market participants in the global organic farm food market are expected to keep themselves abreast of the latest technological advances in the arena. They are expected to capitalize on the opportunities provided by regulatory bodies and governments in the form of subsidies, and introduction of new products in the organic food industry. The vendors are expected to focus on research and development of efficient farming strategies, while maintaining quality and conforming to the stringent regulations present in the industry. Some of the vendors in the global organic farm food market are Truefarm Foods, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Amul, and Cargill, Inc., among others.