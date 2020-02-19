Recent Research Explores the Global Pulse Flour Market

Pulse flour Market: Introduction

Pulses are leguminous crops found in almost all crop growing regions, globally. Pulse flour is obtained from dried, milled pulses which are then further refined to be used in various applications. Pulse flour has versatile applications in various cuisines and also as an alternative to traditional wheat or rice flour. Pulse flour is largely used in bakeries and snack industry to improve dough condition and also to increase protein content as pulses are a great source of protein. Beans, broad beans, yellow peas, and lupins are widely used variety in the pulse flour market. The pulse flour market is anticipated to be dominated by North America over the forecast period. Pulse flour market is expected to become significant due to the growing trend of using gluten-free flour.

Pulse flour Market: Segmentation

The pulse flour market is segmented on the basis of origin, type, end-use and sales channel.

Segmentation on the basis of origin in pulse flour market is organic and conventional. The organic segment is expected to see comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period owing to its health benefits over the conventional segment. The conventional segment is expected to dominate in terms of volume share in the global pulse flour market owing to its cheaper price and ease of production.

On the basis of type, the pulse flour market is segmented into beans, broad beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils, lupins, and others. The chickpea flour is expected to dominate the global pulse market owing to large application in the regional cuisines across the different ethnic group. The rest of the segments are expected to experience a different demand across the different regions in accordance with the culinary and food processing industry present in the region.

Based on end-user the global pulse market is segmented into household and commercial. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into the food industry, nutraceutical, and animal feed and pet food. The commercial segment is anticipated to capture a larger share in the pulse flour market over the forecast period.

Pulse flour Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global pulse flour market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for gluten-free food and ingredients in the region. The Europe and Asia Pacific to capture a significant volume share in the pulse flour market resulted by large process food industry in the region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are recognized to have a growing food processing industry which is aligned with the substantial growth of the pulse flour market in the region over the forecast period.

Pulse flour Market: Drivers and Restraints

The pulse flour market is expected to be driven by the gluten-free flour demand and healthier option over traditional flour available. Also a large number of commercial application such as texturant, protein ingredients, emulsifier, etc. The high protein and other nutrient content in the pulse flour are anticipated to help the pulse flour market penetrate easily into urban regions as working class population is expected to adopt healthier offerings faster than other demography.

The pulse flour market is expected to face restraint from the other natural protein ingredients available in the food industry and also from the growing demand of nut and oilseed-based flours such as almond, soy, hemp, and flax.

Pulse flour Market: Key Players

The global player for the Pulse flour market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Ingredion GmbH, Red River Commodities, Inc., Globeways Canada, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Woodland Foods. Ltd., King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., and Tata Chemicals Limited.