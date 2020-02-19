SOCIAL MEDIA SECURITY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
Global Social Media Security Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Social Media Security Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data in order to protect against security and business threats.
Every industry faces a unique set of risks on social, many of which have put organizations in the press or at the center of controversy. Whether it’s blocking targeted phishing attacks, protecting corporate accounts from compromise, fighting fraud or defending against scams and impersonating accounts, social media security is critical for modern business success.
In 2017, the global Social Media Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Sophos
Trend Micro
Symantec
Micro Focus
CA Technologies (Veracode)
ZeroFox
RiskIQ
SolarWinds
Digital Shadows
Proofpoint
KnowBe4
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Cloud Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Media Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Media Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
