SOCIAL MEDIA SECURITY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Social Media Security Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Social Media Security Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data in order to protect against security and business threats.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342536-global-social-media-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Every industry faces a unique set of risks on social, many of which have put organizations in the press or at the center of controversy. Whether it’s blocking targeted phishing attacks, protecting corporate accounts from compromise, fighting fraud or defending against scams and impersonating accounts, social media security is critical for modern business success.

In 2017, the global Social Media Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Sophos

Trend Micro

Symantec

Micro Focus

CA Technologies (Veracode)

ZeroFox

RiskIQ

SolarWinds

Digital Shadows

Proofpoint

KnowBe4

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Media Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Media Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342536-global-social-media-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Social Media Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web Security

1.4.3 Application Security

1.4.4 Endpoint Security

1.4.5 Network Security

1.4.6 Cloud Security

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Media Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Professional Services

1.5.3 Managed Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Social Media Security Market Size

2.2 Social Media Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Social Media Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Social Media Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Social Media Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Social Media Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Social Media Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Social Media Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Social Media Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Social Media Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Social Media Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Social Media Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Social Media Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Sophos

12.1.1 Sophos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.1.4 Sophos Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sophos Recent Development

12.2 Trend Micro

12.2.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.2.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.3 Symantec

12.3.1 Symantec Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.3.4 Symantec Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.4 Micro Focus

12.4.1 Micro Focus Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.4.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

12.5 CA Technologies (Veracode)

12.5.1 CA Technologies (Veracode) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.5.4 CA Technologies (Veracode) Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CA Technologies (Veracode) Recent Development

12.6 ZeroFox

12.6.1 ZeroFox Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.6.4 ZeroFox Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ZeroFox Recent Development

12.7 RiskIQ

12.7.1 RiskIQ Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.7.4 RiskIQ Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 RiskIQ Recent Development

12.8 SolarWinds

12.8.1 SolarWinds Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.8.4 SolarWinds Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SolarWinds Recent Development

12.9 Digital Shadows

12.9.1 Digital Shadows Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.9.4 Digital Shadows Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Digital Shadows Recent Development

12.10 Proofpoint

12.10.1 Proofpoint Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Social Media Security Introduction

12.10.4 Proofpoint Revenue in Social Media Security Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Proofpoint Recent Development

12.11 KnowBe4

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India