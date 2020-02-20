Global Automotive Bumper Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Bumper Market (by vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), raw material (steel, aluminium, fiberglass, and plastic), product type (standard bumper, deep drop bumper, roll pan bumper, step bumper, and tube bumper)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive bumper market.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive bumper cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive bumper growth factors. According to the report, the global automotive bumper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1058

The automotive bumper is a structure integrated with the front and rare of the vehicle’s body in order to reduce the cost in case of accidents. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used widely for bumper manufacturing. An automotive bumper acts as a protection enhancement and absorbs the impact in case of a collision. Apart from the safety feature, the automotive bumper is also used for the attractive look of vehicles. They protect the hood, fuel, exhaust, and cooling system, as well as safety-related to equipment, includes parking lights and headlamps. Specification of bumpers is varying according to country standard.

According to a trusted source, ten thousand peoples are dead and hundreds of thousands to millions are wounded each year due to car accidents. This calls for the need to improve the safety of automobiles during car accidents. A rising number of passenger vehicles and an increasing rate of accidents are major factors fueling the growth of the automotive bumper market. Moreover, Growing awareness about greener technology has been the primary driver transforming the automobile industry.

Moreover, rising consumer demand for high end -products at low cost is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the growth of the automotive bumper market. Moreover, increased efforts undertaken by key players to develop improved materials for automotive bumpers are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the market during the forecast period. In addition, changing demographics trends, stringent regulatory situation, and available information is expected to offer immense opportunities to the suppliers over the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Region Due to the Increase in Automobile Industries

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region due to the increase in automobile industries in this region. An increasing number of passenger vehicle production in countries such as China and India and coupled with low manufacturing cost and rising disposable income are some of the factors boosting the market of the automotive bumper industry in the Asia Pacific region. Owing to the expansion of automotive industries there is some of the key players in the European region include Delphi Automotive, Valeo and GKNhave positive impact on the Europe region. Emerging countries such as South Africa and India are expected to boost the industry in the upcoming years. Moreover, countries such as Latin America and the Middle East have anticipated to increases the demand for the automotive bumper market over the forecast period.

Automotive Bumper Market: Segmentation

The report on the global automotive bumper market covers segments such as vehicle type, raw material, and product type. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive bumper market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of raw material, the global automotive bumper market is categorized into steel, aluminum, fiberglass, and plastic. On the basis of product type the global automotive bumper market is categorized into the standard bumper, deep drop bumper, roll pan bumper, step bumper, and tube bumper.

Key Players in the Automotive Bumper Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive bumper market such as Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International, Inc, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, and Faurecia SA.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-automotive-bumpers-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: