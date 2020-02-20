2019-2024: Patient Engagement Software Industry Size and Analysis by Regions and by Players

The “Patient Engagement Software Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The term “”patient engagement”” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim:

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the revenue market share in about 76%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into hospital and acute care. The hospital segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the market share is about 73%.

North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The global Patient Engagement Software market is valued at 6450 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 19100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Patient Engagement Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Patient Engagement Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Patient Engagement Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Medecision

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

Get Real

Oneview

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Patient Engagement Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Patient Engagement Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Patient Engagement Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Patient Engagement Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Patient Engagement Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Patient Engagement Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Patient Engagement Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Patient Engagement Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Patient Engagement Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Patient Engagement Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Patient Engagement Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

