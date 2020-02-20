2019 Data Center Rack Market Segment by Application and Industry Research Study 2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Data Center Rack Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A Data Center Rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.

Scope of the Report:

The main driver of the global data rack industry is the construction of new data centers. In 2016, the global data rack industry was valued at 2.0 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). By 2023, the world is expected to reach 2.8 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). From the manufacturer’s point of view, the global data rack ex-prices is about 300-650 USD / Unit. Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE and Dell are top manufacturers. Emerson Electric is the world’s largest manufacturer. In 2016, Emerson’s shipments were 702.1 K Units. Emerson holds 16% of the global market share.

In the past few years, global sales prices have risen slowly Due to the replacement of the product. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. In 2016, the United States accounted for 41% of the global consumer market share. Europe and China are the second and third largest consumer regions.

In the past few years, despite the US and European markets have a certain growth, slow decline has emerged. The development of new data centers in the United States is weak. At the same time, Google and Microsoft and other leading companies have begun to build data centers in the world. In the future, BRIC countries have a very market demand. Thus, developing countries are the main drivers of the market.

Enclosures continue to dominate the market, accounting for 81 percent of units shipped in 2016. Rack Enclosures have a more obvious advantage. In the future, Rack Enclosures market will continue to rise. QYR team interviewed dozens of industry experts and consumers. These people think that Rack Enclosures have a better performance.

The global Data Center Rack market is valued at 2110 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2860 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Rack.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Center Rack market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Rack market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle Corp

Rittal Corp

Cisco

Chatsworth Products

Tripp Lite

Black Box Corporation

Belden

Fujitsu

Dataracks

AMCO Enclosures

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Wall-mount Racks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Data Center Rack Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Center Rack Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Center Rack Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Center Rack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Center Rack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Center Rack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Center Rack Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Rack by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Center Rack Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Center Rack Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Center Rack Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

