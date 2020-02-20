Amniotic Membrane Market – Global Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2019-2025

The latest report on “Amniotic Membrane Market (Product Type – Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane, and Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane; Application – Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, and Other Application; End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, and Research Centers and Laboratory): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global amniotic membrane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Amniotic Membrane is a thin membrane that is present in the innermost layer of the placenta. It is used as a surgical biomaterial in the clinical treatment of pathological disorders such as skin wound healing, reconstructive surgery, eye disorders. It is mainly used as a skin substitute. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, many people are conscious about skin improvement and about 17.5 million people go through cosmetic products. Many amniotic tissue-based products are used in the treatment of the burn injury in wound healing and are also cheaper than other tissue-based products.

The growing awareness about the use of amniotic membrane-based transplantations globally drive the growth of the amniotic membrane. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and increasing technological development in the healthcare sector are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The government of different countries is funding for regenerative medicine studies. For instance, from 2012 to 2014, seven federal agencies had invested USD 2.89 billion for regenerative medicine research while the National Institutes of Health had invested 88 % of it.

Therefore, increasing government initiatives and funding are the factors enhancing this market. According to the WHO, every year, about 200,000 death is caused by the burning and are mostly found in the developing countries who have low income or middle income. So, increasing the number of accidents and trauma which, in turn, boosts the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the availability of better alternatives are the major restraints to this market. The launching of the new trend by the companies can be opportunities in this market.

North America Dominated the Amniotic Membrane Market

Geographically, North America dominated the amniotic membrane market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The rise in the number of amniotic membrane transplant improved healthcare facilities, the growing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are the factors propelling this market in these regions. In the coming years, the market of the amniotic membrane will develop significantly in the Asia Pacific regions owing to the rising incidences of burns injuries and chronic diseases.

Segment Covered

The report on the global amniotic membrane market covers segments such as product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include lyophilization amniotic membrane and cryopreserved amniotic membrane. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and other application. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, and research centers and laboratories.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, Alliqua BioMedical Inc., Derma Sciences, Katena Products, Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, MiMedx Group Inc., Amniox Medical Inc., Skye Biologics Inc., and Integra LifeSciences.

