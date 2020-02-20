Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest research report entitled Automotive Pressure Sensors Market (by application (tire pressure monitoring systems, brake booster systems, exhaust gas recirculation systems, engine management systems, airbag systems, and vehicle dynamic control), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive pressure sensors market.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive pressure sensors cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive pressure sensors growth factors. According to the report the global automotive pressure sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pressure sensors are the key components in reducing emissions and fuel consumption to decrease air pollution. Automotive pressure sensors can vary drastically in technology, design, performance, application suitability, and cost. Rising environmental and safety concerns due to the increasing vehicle numbers are forcing governments to enforce stringent vehicle emission and safety norms in the developed regions.

This has resulted in an increased number of automobiles equipped with various safety systems such as EGR (Exhaust gas recirculation), ABS, and airbags, which require pressure sensors for functioning that eventually drives the growth of the automotive pressure sensors industry. In addition, Growing popularity of the micro-electromechanical systems and nano-electromechanical systems are anticipated to strengthen the growth prospects of the automotive pressure sensor market.

However, a complex manufacturing process and high cycle time are curtaining the demand for automotive pressure sensor market. The technological advancement in several industries such as automotive, healthcare, and oil and gas, the applications and functionalities of pressure sensors are evolving continuously.

Therefore, the demand for piezoresistive pressure sensors and engine optimization is attributed to have a wide range of applications in the automotive sector. The emergence of fusion box technology is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive pressure sensor market.

Rapid Level of Industrialization in Asia Pacific Region is Contributing to the Growth for Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

The Asia Pacific prevailed the automotive pressure sensor market and it is expected to continue its dominance over the upcoming years. Moreover, the rapid level of industrialization in the Asia Pacific region is contributing to the growth of the automotive pressure sensor market. The boosting market in China is driving the market for automotive pressure sensors. The Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe accounted for more than half of the global market revenue share. The existing vehicles in North America are equipped with advanced safety features and body electronics that serve the majority of the market.

Automotive Pressure Sensors Market: Segmentation

The report on the global automotive pressure sensors market covers segments such as application and vehicle type. On the basis of application, the global automotive pressure sensors market is categorized into tire pressure monitoring systems, brake booster systems, exhaust gas recirculation systems, engine management systems, airbag systems, and vehicle dynamic control. Based on vehicle type the global automotive pressure sensors market is categorized into the passenger car and commercial vehicles.

Major Key Players of the Automotive Pressure Sensors Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive pressure sensors market such as Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Delphi, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Continental AG, Texas Instruments, Melexis, Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductors.

