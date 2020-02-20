Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Refinish Coatings Market (by product type (primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, filler, and others), technology (solvent-borne, waterborne and others), resin type (polyurethane, alkyl, and acrylic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive refinish coatings.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive refinish coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Refinish Coatings growth factors. According to the report the global automotive refinish coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive refinish coating markets are used in automobiles for protection against external factors such as extreme temperature, stones, damage due to accidents and similar others. Automotive refinish coatings are used by the automotive body shops and repair centers for refinishing the vehicles. They are mainly used to enhance the appearance and durability of a vehicle by protecting them from external factors such as temperature and UV radiation is an essential requirement.

Car accidents, car smash and accidental car bumps during the parking are common problems owing to which car’s body and paint are damaged. Thus collision repair and auto painting have to be done in order to remove dents and scratches from the cars. Also, many consumers are emotionally attached to their cars and do, timely repair and maintenance of their cars. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving the growth of the market. In addition, the adoption of rising disposable income in the developing economies is boosting the growth of passenger vehicles which in turn to benefit the automotive refinish coatings market.

However, increasing government regulations on the utilization of high volatile organic compounds (VOC) level coatings is likely to restrain the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market. Furthermore, the development of eco-friendly technologies and an increase in a number of car owners and car rentals are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive refinish coatings market over the years to come.

North America Dominated the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the automotive refinish coatings market followed by the Asia Pacific region. The growth in the North American regions is due to the tendency of owners to undertake timely repairs of their vehicles and high disposable incomes are encouraging the automotive refinish coating market in the North American regions.

Moreover, the growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the high demand for refinishing coatings in developing countries such as India and China. On the other hand, China holds a dominant position in the used vehicle market and has a high expansion rate and thus requires the refinish coats to refurbish the cars.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and Technology

The report on the global automotive refinish coatings market covers segments such as product type and technology. On the basis of product type, the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into the base coat, primer, activator, and clear coat. On the basis of technology, the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into solvent-borne coatings and waterborne coatings.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive refinish coatings market such as The Valspar Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Donglai Coating Technology, KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel N.V, and 3M.

