Automotive Semiconductor Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Semiconductor Market (by component type (sensors, application processors, analog IC’s and discrete power devices), vehicle type (luxury, mid-range, compact, and hybrid), application (power train, chassis, infotainment, networking, safety & control, comfort & control, and electronic system)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive semiconductor.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure automotive semiconductor cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive semiconductor growth factors. According to the report the global automotive semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global automotive semiconductor market was worth USD 36.4 billion in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2024. The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems in vehicles for safety & better driving experience and growing trends towards electric or hybrid cars.

Furthermore, increase environmental regulations, emission regulations increased focus on power efficiency and government encouragement policy to further boost the demand for automotive semiconductor products. On the other hand, the economic slowdown in emerging countries is likely to hinder the growth in this market over the forecast period. In addition, fluctuations in the raw material prices are likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period

Among the regions, the European region accounted for the largest market share in 2017, while the North America region accounted for the second-largest market for the automotive semiconductor market. The presence of major OEM manufacturers of automotive semiconductors products as well as the presence of major automobile companies in Europe is one of the primary reasons for the growth factors in the European automotive semiconductor market.

The significant rise in the population of youth and growing disposable income per capita is likely to augment the growth in the Asia-Pacific region over the next six years. As a result, the automotive semiconductor market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among the regions in the world market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Component Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Global

The report on the global automotive semiconductor market covers segments such as component type, vehicle type, application and global. On the basis of component type, the global automotive semiconductor market is categorized into sensors, application processors, analog IC’s and discrete power devices. Based on vehicle type the global automotive semiconductor market is categorized into luxury, mid-range, compact, and hybrid. On the basis of application, the global automotive semiconductor market is categorized into power train, chassis, infotainment, networking, safety & control, comfort & control, and electronic system.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive semiconductor market such as NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corp., ROHM Co Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Delphi technologies and Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions and many among others.

